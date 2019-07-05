Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 05:58 AM IST

MHA to states: Cancel IDs of illegal migrants

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 12:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 5:21 am IST

It is significant that the NDA government has reiterated its commitment on implementing the NRC on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, in a statement on Wednesday, in Parliament stated that the government would introduce a Bill to provide citizenship to “Hindu refugees” left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. (Photo: AP)
Guwahati: In what will have cascading impact on bordering states, the Centre has instructed all the state governments to ensure that no Aadhaar cards are issued to illegal migrants while at the same time, voter cards, driving licences and ration cards procured by them illegally should be cancelled.

“State governments have been advised to cancel other state-level identification documents fraudulently obtained by the illegal migrants, including voter card, driving licence, ration card, etc., and initiate deportation proceedings as per provisions of law,” security sources said, adding that the ministry of home affairs has issued instructions to the state governments advising them to ensure that no Aadhaar card is issued to illegal migrants.

“The states have also been advised to share with the UIDAI the particulars of those illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards for appropriate legal action,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, in a statement on Wednesday, in Parliament stated that the government would introduce a Bill to provide citizenship to “Hindu refugees” left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Mr Shah’s reply was in response to Trinamul Congress MP Derek O’Brien’s pointed question stating that about 23 lakh Bengali Hindus are set to lose citizenship when the final NRC is published by July 31 in Assam.

“I want to repeat our stand on the NRC. We want to stop infiltration and also push every single infiltrator out of the country. As far as Hindu refugees are concerned, we are bringing the Citizenship Amendment Bill to give them Indian citizenship,” said Mr Shah.

