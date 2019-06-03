Bengaluru man hangs 12-year-old son to death, daughter films incident on phone

The incident occurred in Vibhutinagar in HAL. It was recorded on phone by the accused teenage daughter.

Suresh initially told the cops that it was Geetha who killed the son and later committed suicide. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man forcefully hung his 12-year-old son to a ceiling fan and convinced his wife to commit suicide on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Babu who is a sales executive while his wife worked as a house help in the nearby residential locality.

The couple ran into financial trouble after running a chit fund which incurred losses. They had borrowed money from private money lenders and when they failed to repay it, Suresh and his wife decided to kill themselves and their children.

Suresh initially told the cops that it was Geetha who killed the son and later committed suicide. However, on investigation, police found that it was a mass suicide attempt. Suresh has been arrested and charged with murder and abetment to suicide.