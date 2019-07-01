Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

At least 24 killed after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 9:52 am IST

The accident took place around 7.50 am in Keshwan area of the hilly district.

The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Jammu: At least 24 people have been killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early on Monday morning. The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported.

Seven people have been injured in the attack, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kishtwar is around 230 Kms from Jammu.

The accident took place around 7.50 am in Keshwan area of the hilly district.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, road accident
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

