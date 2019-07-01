Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

'J&K's Kishtwar accident heart-wrenching,' says PM Modi

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 12:41 pm IST

The incident took place after the driver of a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Thirty-five people died and 17 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)
Kishtwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the Kishtwar accident while calling the accident as "heart-wrenching".

"The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

Thirty-five people died and 17 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Praying for the speedy recovery to the injured, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and wrote, "Extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. I pray of the speedy recovery of those injured."

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences and tweeted, " Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved".

Omar Abdullah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Minister, also condoled the accident and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured through his Twitter account.

"Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

