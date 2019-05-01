Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Rangoli's derogatory comments, calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bachchi'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 1, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 11:44 am IST

Kangana had earlier expressed her embarrassment after being compared to Mahesh Bhatt's daughter-actor Alia Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: Instagram)
 Mahesh Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: As we all know that Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had earlier claimed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal at her at the screening of Woh Lamhe (2007) after she refused to sign one of his films. But now, the 'Sadak' has finally reacted to Rangoli's comment.

In an interaction with IANS, Mahesh Bhatt said, "She (Kangana) is a bachchi. She started her journey with us. Just because her relative (Rangoli is also Kangana's spokesperson and manager) is attacking me, I won't comment."

"Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so... Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature," added Bhatt.

For those who are uninitiated, Kangana made her acting debut in Anurag Basu's directorial venture Gangster (2006), produced by Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh Bhatt.

Kangana had earlier expressed her embarrassment after being compared to Mahesh Bhatt's daughter-actor Alia Bhatt. However, Alia took it sportingly and preferred not to comment on the same and focus on the work.

Rangoli Chandel's tweets:

 

 

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is all set to don director's cap for his upcoming Sadak 2 which stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Tags: mahesh bhatt, kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut controversy, alia bhatt, soni razdan, mahesh bhatt reactions, bachchi, rangoli chandel
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

