Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

World, Europe

Boris Johnson elected as the new UK Prime Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 4:47 pm IST

More details are awaited.

Boris Johnson wins the Tory leadership contest. (Photo: File)
 Boris Johnson wins the Tory leadership contest. (Photo: File)

London: Boris Johnson has been declared as the new United Kingdom prime Minister on Tuesday.

New PM Boris Johnson paid tribute to his opponent Jeremy Hunt after winning Conservative leadership contest.

He says, Mr Hunt is a "font of excellent ideas" and he promises to steal them. He also pays tribute to outgoing PM Theresa May for her service to the country.

The outgoing PM pledges 'full support' to the new PM in her tweet.

Tags: uk election, new uk prime minister, boris johnson
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

The 48-year-old legislator is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

Tory MP, Charlie Elphicke charged with sexual assault

This was the first time that Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister for the first time in a meeting at the White House where the two leaders discussed issues including the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

No way you're treated worse than me: At meeting with Imran, Trump slams US media

Chelsea revealed she and her hubby would be parents again in January on Twitter. (Photo: AP)

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton thrilled to welcome their third grandchild

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

2

Nick Jonas' shirtless photos go viral, netizens want to play with his 'love handles'

3

No way you're treated worse than me: At meeting with Imran, Trump slams US media

4

PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

5

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton thrilled to welcome their third grandchild

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham