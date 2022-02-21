Monday, Feb 21, 2022 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

  World   Europe  20 Feb 2022  In fresh guidelines, India asks its students to leave Ukraine at the earliest
World, Europe

In fresh guidelines, India asks its students to leave Ukraine at the earliest

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2022, 12:48 am IST

Amid the crisis, Air India is operating special flights between Kyiv and New Delhi on February 22, 24 and 26

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a hole from a shell fired by pro-Russian separatists in the village of Novoluhanske, Luhansk region, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)
 A Ukrainian soldier looks at a hole from a shell fired by pro-Russian separatists in the village of Novoluhanske, Luhansk region, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With tensions on Ukraine’s borders escalating by the day, India on Sunday issued a fresh advisory for its citizens, particularly students, who are now in Ukraine, asking them to leave the country at the earliest taking any available flights.

“In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. The available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel for an orderly and timely departure. Indian students are advised to also get in touch with their respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow the embassy’s Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” the Indian embassy in Kyiv said.

 

Due to the heavy demand from the Indian community, and particularly students in the country, Air India is operating special flights between Kyiv and New Delhi on February 22, 24 and 26.

However, many of the students are in a limbo as most of the universities in Ukraine have gone in for offline classes and are not permitting online classes for the students who may wish to leave the country. One student said on Twitter that the universities are saying the situation is normal and if the students want to leave, it will be at their own risk.

According to the latest reports, Russia has surrounded Ukraine with around 1.5 lakh troops, raising the prospect of a Russian invasion and the largest conflict in Europe in decades. Ukraine too has mobilised its troops and Ukrainian military officials have reported a ten-fold increase in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. However, Russia has denied any plans for an invasion. On the contrary, Russia has claimed that Kyiv government forces have shelled three Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) settlements using 120-mm calibre mines, after which the people in these areas have been evacuated to Russia.

 

Tags: ukraine crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From World

Russian marines take their position during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus. (AP)

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Joe Biden now ‘convinced’ Russia will launch invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, arrives to attend a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP)

Russia adds troops near Ukraine despite drawdown claims: US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)

Russia says it pulls back more troops amid Ukraine standoff

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham