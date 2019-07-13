Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

World, Europe

4 Indian crew of seized Iran oil tanker freed on bail without charge

PTI
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 4:14 pm IST

The local force for Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, said investigation was going on and oil tanker Grace 1 remains in detention.

Iranian oil supertanker seized off the Spanish coast last week have been freed on bail without charge, the Royal Gibraltar Police said on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 Iranian oil supertanker seized off the Spanish coast last week have been freed on bail without charge, the Royal Gibraltar Police said on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

London: Four Indian nationals arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into an Iranian oil supertanker seized off the Spanish coast last week have been freed on bail without charge, the Royal Gibraltar Police said on Saturday.

The local force for Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, said the investigation was going on and the oil tanker Grace 1 remains in detention.

"All four crew members of the Grace 1 arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have been bailed without charge," an RGP spokesperson said.

"The investigation is still ongoing and the Grace 1 continues detained under the provisions of the Sanctions Regulations 2019 which are born out of the Sanctions Act 2019," the spokesperson said.

The Master, or captain, and the Chief Officer of the vessel were arrested on Thursday and two Second Officers were arrested on Friday as a consequence of the investigation into the suspected breach of European Union (EU) sanctions on Syria.

All four Indian nationals have now been granted "police bail with conditions".

The local police had earlier said that the crew members had been granted full legal assistance, telephone contact with their families and access to their consular authorities.

The Indian High Commission in London has confirmed that it has established contact and that it is working on ensuring that the Indian citizens are provided all necessary assistance.

The arrested men were aboard the Panama flagged supertanker Grace 1 that was detained off Europa Point, which is near the famous Rock of Gibraltar.

The area's law enforcement agencies had detained the supertanker and its cargo on July 4 during an operation conducted by the RGP, Customs and Port Authority with the support of British Royal Marines.

Iran has called for the UK to release its oil tanker and warned Britain not to get involved in "this dangerous game" and claimed the tanker was not bound for Syria.

Iran has warned of consequences if Britain does not release an oil tanker seized off the coast of Gibraltar a week ago. In Tehran, some residents are backing such a retaliation.

The semi-autonomous British Overseas Territory's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said that the vessel, which contained 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil, and was detained because there were "reasonable grounds" to believe it was in breach of the EU sanctions.

Tehran blames the US for arranging to have its ship seized in the wake of sanctions imposed against Iran with the aim of halting all its oil exports.

European countries do not have sanctions against Iran but have had them in place against Iran's ally Syria since 2011.

The entire affair has led to an increase in tension in the Gulf, with a face off between British and Iranian ships in the Gulf waters over the row.

Tags: oil tanker, indian, seized, arrested, iranian
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

The siege lasted for almost 12 hours and only ended on Saturday morning after clashes with security forces. (Photo: AFP)

26 dead, 56 hurt in Somalia hotel siege, Al-Shabaab claims responsibility

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

San Francisco-based PG&E will need to pay the most among power providers to support the fund. (Photo: Representational/File)

California governor Gavin Newsom signs bill for USD 21 billion wildfire fund

Wickremesinghe said that steps have been taken to revive the tourist industry which had faced adverse impacts owing to the bombings. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka PM to appear before Parliamentary committee to probe Easter attacks

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

2

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

3

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

4

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

5

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham