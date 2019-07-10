Kim Darroch resigns amid diplomatic row over leaked emails

'The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,' says Darroch.

London: Britain's ambassador to US, Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid ongoing diplomatic row over leaked emails

After drawing US President Donald Trump's ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London, Darroch wrote in his resignation letter that, "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like."

"I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."