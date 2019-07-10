-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

World, Europe

Kim Darroch resigns amid diplomatic row over leaked emails

AFP / PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 5:21 pm IST

'The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,' says Darroch.

Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid ongoing diplomatic row. (Photo: Twitter/@KimDarroch)
 Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid ongoing diplomatic row. (Photo: Twitter/@KimDarroch)

London: Britain's ambassador to US, Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid ongoing diplomatic row over leaked emails

After drawing US President Donald Trump's ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London, Darroch wrote in his resignation letter that, "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like."

"I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

Tags: kim dorroch, resign, diplomatic row
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

Those targeted had offered shelter to victims of a bout of violence several weeks ago, Undialu said. (Photo: File)

18 massacred, including women and children, in Papua Guinea attack

Xi has began his war on graft after assuming power in late 2012. (Photo: AP/File)

Don't be lazy, 'spend whole day eating': Xi to officials

Hunt responds to a broadside by Trump against both May's government and Darroch. (Photo: AP)

Trump comments on Theresa May 'disrespectful, wrong': Jeremy Hunt

Respresentative Image. (Photo: File)

US spa denies service for blind man, said 'his kind' can't follow instructions

MOST POPULAR

1

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

2

Food prepared by inmates of Kerala jail to be available online

3

Don't be lazy, 'spend whole day eating': Xi to officials

4

Watch: Salman, Prabhudheva or Sudeep, who danced better on Urvashi song?

5

Has Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore per film after Kabir Singh's success?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham