Labour MP Jess Phillips talks about sexism in Parliment

Published : Jul 5, 2019, 5:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 5:39 pm IST

'I spend my entire time here basically trying to push the parameter slightly, just trying to constantly remind people,'Don't forget women'.'

In the interview, Phillips explains how the endless of her appearance is a source of continual frustration. (Photo: File)
London: Labour MP Jess Phillips says, that she gets "constant comments" critiquing her appearance in the government.

The former Women's Aid worker talked about her experience in parliament in an interview with British Vogue.

In the interview, Phillips explained that the endless of her appearance is a source of continual frustration.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said,"I get constant comments on the clothes I wear, how fat or thin I am, about my t**s, my hair, everything."

"People will send you policy emails, being like, 'I actually think it's quite reasonable what you said about Brexit, but we couldn't concentrate because you could see a bit of your cleavage.' It's just like, f**k off!"

Phillips continued, stating she is continually trying to break barriers when it comes to the perception of women in politics.

The MP stated,"I spend my entire time here basically trying to push the parameter slightly, just trying to constantly remind people, 'Don't forget women'."

Phillips said that she's become "acclimatised" to her "ridiculous life" in government, adding that when her political career began, there was a sense of "fascination" attached to being a young, "opinionated" woman. "There was quite a lot of shushing," she said.

"A Tory man's favourite slur is, 'This isn't a sixth-form debating society'."

In November, Phillips said in an interview with Grazia magazine that students learning about orgasms should be a part of sex education in schools.

“We should be telling girls about orgasms during sex education. I’m not suggesting we teach children how to masturbate, I’m suggesting we talk to them about the things they’re doing anyway,” the MP said.

Writing in The Guardian, Creasy said the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which regulates MPs’ pay, does not recognise maternity leaves for MPs and does not have any paid cover for work conducted outside the parliamentary chamber.

