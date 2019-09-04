Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:34 PM IST

World, Europe

Boris Johnson loses majority in British Parliament

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 9:14 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 9:14 pm IST

The pro-EU former justice minister Tory MP Phillip Lee walked across the Commons chamber, to sit with Jo Swinson’s party.

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

London: Boris Johnson on Tuesday lost his Commons majority in the house after rebel Tory MP Phillip Lee has dramatically defected to the Liberal Democrats.

The pro-EU former justice minister walked across the Commons chamber, to sit with Jo Swinson’s party, meaning the prime minister now leads a minority government – the first since 1996, reported the Independent.

“The party I joined in 1992 is not the party I am leaving today,” said Dr Lee, a supporter of a Final Say referendum on Brexit, he was quoted to have said.

“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom. More widely, it is undermining our country’s economy, democracy and role in the world. It is using political manipulation, bullying and lies. And it is doing these things in a deliberate and considered way.”

Under Johnson, the Conservative party had become “infected with the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism”, Dr Lee said, in his resignation letter.

The defection is the third to the resurgent Lib Dems in recent months, after Chuka Umunna, a former Labour MP, and Sarah Wollaston, an ex-Conservative, joined the ranks.

Tags: boris johnson, house of commons, majority, liberals, phillip lee
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

The move is not a favour, it was Pakistan's obligation, the Saama TV quoted Khan as saying. (Photo: ANI)

'Kartarpur your Madina, Nankana Sahib is Makkah': Imran Khan's assurance to Sikhs

The lawyer said that Pakistan can approach the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 to which both the south Asian nations are signatories. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan lacks evidence to prove 'genocide' in Kashmir, says its ICJ lawyer

Chinese and U.S. authorities are working together to handle drug crimes. (Photo: AFP)

China says Trump's claims about fentanyl origin are false

This was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter since New Delhi's historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kasmir. (Photo: AP)

Pak PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham