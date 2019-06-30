Trump, Kim Jong Un to 'shake hands for peace' today: South Korea

'We're going to the DMZ border and I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much,' Trump said.

'The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division,' South's President Moon Jae-in said. (Photo: File)

Seoul: US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to his meeting Sunday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean peninsula.

"We're going to the DMZ border and I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much," Trump told reporters in Seoul. "We've developed a very good relationship."

Read | Trump invites Kim to ‘say hello’; heads for demilitarised zone

"The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division," South's President Moon Jae-in said, referring to the "truce village" in the DMZ.