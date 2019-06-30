Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

World, Asia

Trump, Kim Jong Un to 'shake hands for peace' today: South Korea

AFP
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 10:39 am IST

'We're going to the DMZ border and I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much,' Trump said.

'The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division,' South's President Moon Jae-in said. (Photo: File)
 'The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division,' South's President Moon Jae-in said. (Photo: File)

Seoul: US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to his meeting Sunday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean peninsula.

"We're going to the DMZ border and I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much," Trump told reporters in Seoul. "We've developed a very good relationship."

Read | Trump invites Kim to ‘say hello’; heads for demilitarised zone

"The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division," South's President Moon Jae-in said, referring to the "truce village" in the DMZ.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, moon jae in
Location: South Korea, Seoul

Latest From World

Rescuers on Saturday found a 73-year-old hiker who had been missing for a week in a forest in California. (Photo: Twitter/ MontroseSAR)

73-year-old missing hiker found alive after a week in California

The sixth wife of Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, has reportedly fled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 31 million pounds and their two children following the break-up of their marriage. (Photo: princesshaya.net)

Dubai’s Princess Haya flees UAE with money, kids post break-up: reports

The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. (Representational Image)

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

Dozens of demonstrators were killed and hundreds wounded when armed men in military fatigues stormed the sit-in outside army headquarters, shooting and beating protesters who had camped there since April 6. (Photo: AFP)

Sudan braces for mass protest as demonstrators fear violence

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone Pro with under-display camera previews smartphone future

2

Dubai’s Princess Haya flees UAE with money, kids post break-up: reports

3

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

4

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

5

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham