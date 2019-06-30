Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

World, Asia

Press, North Korean guards scuffle; Press Secretary faces bruises

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 1:56 pm IST

North Korean guards tried to physically prevent members of the U.S. press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving.

Trump is telling reporters as he meets with Kim Jong Un in a building named The Freedom House on the South Korean side that "the world is watching." (Photo: AP)
 Trump is telling reporters as he meets with Kim Jong Un in a building named The Freedom House on the South Korean side that "the world is watching." (Photo: AP)

Seoul: President Donald Trump's historic first steps into North Korea sparked a scuffle between reporters and North Korean security guards, with officials shoving and trying to block the press. Also roughed up in the fracas was incoming Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who ended up with bruises.

The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside the Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom where Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border.

North Korean guards tried to physically prevent members of the U.S. press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving, and the Secret Service stepped in to intervene.

President Donald Trump says he "was proud" to step over the demarcation line between North and South Korea, becoming the first U.S. president to enter North Korea.

Trump is telling reporters as he meets with Kim Jong Un in a building named The Freedom House on the South Korean side that "the world is watching."

He's also thanking Kim, saying that if the North Korean leader hadn't shown up for the meeting, the press would have made Trump look bad.

Kim said he was surprised by Trump's last-minute invitation to meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday. But he says he hopes the meeting "can be the foundation for better things in the future."

Tags: north korea, us, donald trump
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Latest From World

'I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

Trump again attacks Census 2020 for not having question on citizenship

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Suhail Shaheen said both sides are looking for

Taliban say latest round of talks with US 'critical'

It is the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest for Muslims after Mecca and Medina, administered by the Muslim Waqf but secured by Israeli police. (Photo: AP)

Palestinian minister arrested by Israel in Jerusalem

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

2

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

3

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

4

World Asteroid Day 2019: Why and when this day is observed globally

5

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham