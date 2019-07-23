Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

World, Asia

'Peaceful neighbourhood' a priority of Pakistan's foreign policy: Imran tells Trump

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 3:15 pm IST

Pakistani media gave prominent coverage to Trump's offer. Readiness to intervene was given coverage, making front pages of newspapers.

Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, underlined in his talks with Trump that, ‘Pakistan would continue to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve longstanding disputes, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,’ it said. (Photo: AFP)
 Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, underlined in his talks with Trump that, ‘Pakistan would continue to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve longstanding disputes, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,’ it said. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told US President Donald Trump that normal ties with India would be beneficial for both the countries, asserting that a "peaceful neighbourhood" was a priority of his foreign policy, according to officials in Islamabad.

The meeting between Prime Minister Khan and President Trump at the White House on Monday was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since 2015, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, underlined in his talks with Trump that "Pakistan would continue to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve longstanding disputes, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

He said that a "peaceful neighbourhood" was a priority of Pakistan's foreign policy, it said. Peace and stability in the region would allow Pakistan to harness its rich human resource potential to generate growth and spur regional connectivity, the FO said. "The Prime Minister said Pakistan was convinced that normalisation of relations with India would be mutually beneficial for the two countries," the FO said.

President Trump also "expressed his readiness to play a facilitating role in resolution of the Kashmir dispute". The two leaders held comprehensive discussions with a focus on building a broad-based and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the US and strengthening cooperation between the two countries to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia.

They reviewed progress of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. "Prime Minister Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to support the process in good faith. He added that pursuing the process was a shared responsibility," the FO said.

Pakistan's delegation included Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. The President accepted Khan's invitation to visit Pakistan, the FO added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's media on Tuesday gave prominent coverage to Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir. The readiness to intervene on the Kashmir issue was given prominent coverage, with newspapers splashing it on the front pages.

Dawn newspaper reported that the US President offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. "Trump offers mediation on Kashmir at Modi's request" was its front page headline. The Express Tribune in its headline stated that Trump "offered to mediate on the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, a move that would signal a shift in long-standing US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally".

The News International reported that "in a pleasant departure from his past stance, US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted him to mediate on the Kashmir issue". The Nation also based its main news on Kashmir mediation offer by Trump.

Tags: pakistan, imran khan, donald trump, mediation, kashmir issue
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

Boris Johnson wins the Tory leadership contest. (Photo: File)

Boris Johnson elected as the new UK Prime Minister

The 48-year-old legislator is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

Tory MP, Charlie Elphicke charged with sexual assault

This was the first time that Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister for the first time in a meeting at the White House where the two leaders discussed issues including the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

No way you're treated worse than me: At meeting with Imran, Trump slams US media

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

2

Nick Jonas' shirtless photos go viral, netizens want to play with his 'love handles'

3

No way you're treated worse than me: At meeting with Imran, Trump slams US media

4

PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

5

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton thrilled to welcome their third grandchild

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham