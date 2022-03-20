Sunday, Mar 20, 2022 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

  World   Asia  20 Mar 2022  Accidental fire broke out at Sialkot garrison, no casualty: Pak Army
World, Asia

Accidental fire broke out at Sialkot garrison, no casualty: Pak Army

ANI
Published : Mar 20, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2022, 2:35 pm IST

The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province

A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot (Video grab)
 A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot (Video grab)

Islamabad: An accidental fire broke out at an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison but no loss was incurred during the incident, Pakistan Army informed on Sunday.

The accidental fire broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison due to short-circuiting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted as saying by Ary News.

 

"Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished. No damage to property or loss of life," the Pakistan military's media wing said.

Earlier today, an explosion was heard in the city of Sialkot. Media reports said the sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.

Tags: blast in pakistan, sialkot, cantonment area
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

