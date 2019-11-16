Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

Gunmen fire on buses carrying Sri Lanka voters hours before polling, no casualties

Published : Nov 16, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2019, 8:32 am IST

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road.

 Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, police said. (Representational Image)

Colombo: Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, police said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift road blocks to ambush the convoy of over 100 buses.

"The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones," a police official in Tantirimale, 240 kilometres (150 miles) north of Colombo said. "At least two buses were hit, but we have no reports of casualties."

