Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

World, Asia

China expresses serious concerns over current developments in J&K

ANI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 7:57 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 8:08 am IST

China also opposed India's move saying it 'undermined China's territorial sovereignty'.

The Chinese Foreign Minister urged both India and Pakistan to properly resolve historical grievances and avoid any action which could further escalate tensions in the region and seek a new path to peaceful co-existence. (Photo: SM Qureshi's twitter)
 The Chinese Foreign Minister urged both India and Pakistan to properly resolve historical grievances and avoid any action which could further escalate tensions in the region and seek a new path to peaceful co-existence. (Photo: SM Qureshi's twitter)

Beijing: China on Friday expressed serious concerns over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of the special status by India earlier this week leading to rising of tensions in the region.

This was divulged during bilateral talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who rushed to Beijing to discuss the latest situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the negotiations, Wang told Qureshi that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally in a peaceful manner as per the UN Security Council resolutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese Foreign Minister urged both India and Pakistan to properly resolve historical grievances and avoid any action which could further escalate tensions in the region and seek a new path to peaceful co-existence.

Qureshi said that China backed Pakistan's decision to approach the UN Security Council over the Kashmir issue and said that Beijing would cooperate with Islamabad in this regard.

Qureshi left for Beijing on Friday morning which came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of New Delhi's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories.

The move has rattled Pakistan which initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

On its part, New Delhi asked Islamabad to review its decision so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved while strictly maintaining that its steps in Jammu and Kashmir are an "entirely internal affair".

China also opposed India's move saying it "undermined China's territorial sovereignty". Following this, New Delhi brushed off Beijing's statement maintaining that it is an "internal matter".

Tags: shah mehmood qureshi, wang yi, article 370

Latest From World

Trump earlier this week initially appeared to support background checks but then did not mention them in a public address on Monday that focused on mental illness and media culture. (Photo: File)

'Common sense' measures, no guns for 'sick people': Trump on US shootings

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of arresting his niece Maryam Nawaz as a tactic of

Maryam's arrest 'distraction' by govt to hide 'failed' Kashmir policy: Shehbaz Sharif

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Friday that people

‘Poop less to save environment,’ says Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Khurana, a licensed pilot, was at the controls of the 44-year-old aircraft, which was registered to him, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. (Photo: medicine.temple.edu)

Indian-origin doctor couple, daughter killed in private plane crash in US

MOST POPULAR

1

Foldable iPhone could cost over Rs 2.5 lakhs

2

Solar-powered, foldable house is available on Amazon

3

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

4

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

5

3 pound oyster caught in western France

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham