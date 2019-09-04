'We are against outside influence in internal matters': PM Modi at joint conference in Vladivostok

PM Modi also made it clear that both India and Russia are strongly against outside influence in internal matters of any nation.

PM Modi and President Putin jointly addressed the media on Wednesday after the bilateral meet between the delegates of both the nations. (Photo: ANI)

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Vladivostok as a part of a two-day bilateral visit to Russia where he will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest in summit talks with Russian President Putin, and also participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.

PM Modi and President Putin jointly addressed the media on Wednesday after the bilateral meet between the delegates of both the nations.

Speaking to the media, PM Modi said, "I'm honoured to be the 1st ever Indian PM to be coming to Vladivostok. I thank my friend, President Putin for inviting me here. I remember Annual Summit of 2001, first one held in Russia when he was President and I had come in Atal Ji’s delegation as Gujarat CM."

Talking about the relationship between the two countries, PM Modi said, "India-Russia friendship is not restricted to their respective capital cities. We have put people at the core of this relationship."

"Our cooperation in space is touching new heights," said PM Modi on India-Russia space cooperation. "New chapters being added to the strategic relationship between the two countries."

Bringing up the topic of defence in the midst of the heated tensions in the Indian subcontinent, he said, "A proposal has been made to have a full fledged maritime route that serves as a link between Chennai and Vladivostok."

PM Modi also made it clear that both India and Russia are strongly against outside influence in internal matters of any nation, subtly hinting at the interference of other nations in the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.