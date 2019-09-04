Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

World, Asia

'We are against outside influence in internal matters': PM Modi at joint conference in Vladivostok

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 3:15 pm IST

PM Modi also made it clear that both India and Russia are strongly against outside influence in internal matters of any nation.

PM Modi and President Putin jointly addressed the media on Wednesday after the bilateral meet between the delegates of both the nations. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Modi and President Putin jointly addressed the media on Wednesday after the bilateral meet between the delegates of both the nations. (Photo: ANI)

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Vladivostok as a part of a two-day bilateral visit to Russia where he will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest in summit talks with Russian President Putin, and also participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.

PM Modi and President Putin jointly addressed the media on Wednesday after the bilateral meet between the delegates of both the nations.

Speaking to the media, PM Modi said, "I'm honoured to be the 1st ever Indian PM to be coming to Vladivostok. I thank my friend, President Putin for inviting me here. I remember Annual Summit of 2001, first one held in Russia when he was President and I had come in Atal Ji’s delegation as Gujarat CM."

Talking about the relationship between the two countries, PM Modi said, "India-Russia friendship is not restricted to their respective capital cities. We have put people at the core of this relationship."

"Our cooperation in space is touching new heights," said PM Modi on India-Russia space cooperation. "New chapters being added to the strategic relationship between the two countries."

Bringing up the topic of defence in the midst of the heated tensions in the Indian subcontinent, he said, "A proposal has been made to have a full fledged maritime route that serves as a link between Chennai and Vladivostok."

PM Modi also made it clear that both India and Russia are strongly against outside influence in internal matters of any nation, subtly hinting at the interference of other nations in the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, pm modi, vladimir putin, vladivostok, eastern economic forum
Location: Russian Federation, Primorje, Vladivostok

Latest From World

The 68-year-old military veteran had served as United States Defense Secretary from January 2017 to December 2018. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan most dangerous country to deal with: Former US Defence Secretary Mattis

With his tiny round glasses pointing at the ceiling and wearing a double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg appeared to be taking a rest in the crucial final minutes before a crunch Brexit vote on Tuesday night lit up Twitter. (Photo: AFP)

UK politician, Brexit backer stretches on front bench amid debate; trolled

Russia and India today signed MoUs in various sectors, including civil nuclear and LNG. (Photo: ANI)

Russia plans to set up above 20 nuclear power units in India in next 20 years

He was arrested and escorted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department but behaved aggressively and was uncooperative. (Photo: Representational)

Indian man molests woman at Singapore church, shows middle finger to chasing cops

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham