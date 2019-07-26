Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

World, Americas

Indian-orgin adoptive father of Sherin Mathews begins life sentence in US

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 11:01 am IST

The father had reported Sherin missing after he put her outside October 7, 2017, because she wouldn't drink her milk.

The Indian-American foster father of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, sentenced to life in prison for the death of the toddler who was found dead in a culvert in 2017, has begun serving the jail term in Dallas. (Photo: Facebook/ where is Sherin Mathews)
 The Indian-American foster father of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, sentenced to life in prison for the death of the toddler who was found dead in a culvert in 2017, has begun serving the jail term in Dallas. (Photo: Facebook/ where is Sherin Mathews)

Houston: The Indian-American foster father of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, sentenced to life in prison for the death of the toddler who was found dead in a culvert in 2017, has begun serving the jail term in Dallas.

In a case that attracted much international attention, Wesley Mathews, 39, pleaded guilty on June 24 to a lesser charge of injury to a child in Sherin's tragic death.

He was originally charged with capital murder by authorities in the US state of Texas after they discovered Sherin's highly decomposed body after a massive search that lasted 15 days.

On Thursday, Dallas County Sheriff officials said that Mathews was transferred from Dallas County jail to state prison at around 12:58 am on Thursday.

A Dallas County jury heard the case, and Mathews was sentenced to life in prison in Sherin's death on June 26.

Mathews has since filed another appeal in the case asking for a new sentencing trial. His attorney alleges photos of Sherin's body were "prejudicial".

"Jurors expressed visible emotion when shown the exhibits," defence attorney Brook Busbee wrote in the appeal.

The appeal also claims that evidence of prior injuries on Sherin's body "prejudiced the jury". The court filing said that those injuries cannot be linked to Mathews.

The father had reported Sherin missing after he put her outside October 7, 2017, because she wouldn't drink her milk. Her badly decomposed body was found 15 days later in a culvert.

Prosecutors argued Mathews hid his crime, making it impossible to determine exactly what happened to the girl because of how badly decomposed her body was.

Mathews testified that his daughter choked on her milk and that he wrapped her body in a trash bag because he wanted "to do something nice" for her.

Sherin's adoptive mother, Sini Mathews, was also criminally charged after the child's body was found, but that case was later dismissed after the Dallas County District Attorney said there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

Mathews and his wife Sini Mathews, both hailing from Kerala, adopted Sherin from an orphanage in Bihar's Nalanda district in 2016.

Police charged Sherin's foster mother Sini with child abandonment in November 2017, after Mathews told officials that the couple left the toddler alone the night of her death while they went to dinner with their biological daughter.

Sini's case was dismissed in March this year after prosecutors said they could not prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sherin's death attracted the attention of the Indian government and then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took keen interest in the case and also instructed the Indian mission in Houston to make sure that the Indian toddler received justice. India revoked the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) immigration status of Wesley and Sini after Sherin's death.

The government further tightened the adoption process after Sherin's tragic death.

Tags: sherin mathews, father, us, jailed, murder
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

Latest From World

The talks are aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. (Photo: AP)

US, China to hold 12th round of trade talks in Shanghai

The woman who had sent the parcel has since been identified, according to the Police's Special Operations Group. (Photo: Representative Image/File)

5 officers injured in blast at police station: Chile

Video then shows him crawling over bags, trying to avoid being pulled through a large screening machine that resembles a darkened cave above the conveyor belt. (Photo: Screengrab)

Viral video: 2-year-old goes for ride on baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

The United States has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Very good, growing relationship with India: US after Trump's Kashmir row

MOST POPULAR

1

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

2

VR Porn company wants USD 10K to record you having sex before you’re too old

3

Viral video: 2-year-old goes for ride on baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

4

Apple iPhone 11 finally looks shockingly stunning in new video

5

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham