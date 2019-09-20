Friday, Sep 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

Multiple people shot on streets of Washington: reports

AGENCIES
Published : Sep 20, 2019
Updated : Sep 20, 2019, 9:02 am IST

Local media posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/ @chriscollison)
Washington: At least four people were shot on Friday in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington, DC, reports said quoting the police. According to reports, two of the victims are in critical condition after the shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW.

The injured are being transported to area hospitals.

Local media posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene.

