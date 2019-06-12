Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

World, Americas

Amid nuclear tension, North Korea sends 'warm', 'very beautiful' letter to US

ANI
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 10:28 am IST

US President said the third meeting with Kim could take place and said that Kim had 'kept his word' and 'that's very important to me'.

US PresidentDonald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. (Photo: AP)
 US PresidentDonald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he received a "very beautiful" and "very warm" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid the stalled nuclearisation">denuclearisation negotiations between the two countries.

Calling the letter "very nice", Trump again highlighted his personal relationship with Kim and exuded confidence that an agreement could be eventually reached between the two sides.

"We have a very good relationship together," The Hill quoted Trump as saying while speaking to reporters at the White House.

The US President said that the third meeting with Kim could take place and said that Kim had "kept his word" and "that's very important to me."

Trump is set to attend the G-20 summit in Japan later this month and is scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the second summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

No signs of that can be seen as yet, especially after North Korea tested multiple short-range missiles last month as a sign of their apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.

Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, whereas Washington has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un

Latest From World

On Monday, Trump also said Mexico would soon disclose part of the agreement with no details other than saying that portion would have to be taken up by the Mexican Congress. (Photo: File)

'Biggest part of deal with Mexico has not been revealed,' tweets Trump

Washington is seeking to rebuild momentum in stalled talks with Pyongyang, aimed at getting North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. (Photo: File)

Wouldn't have let Kim Jong Un's brother become CIA informant: Trump

Talking about the budget presented by his government, Khan said it reflected the

Pakistan to probe corruption; forms high-level commission

'The campaign for my release started in Lebanon, developed in Lebanon, and ended in Lebanon,' Zakka said, adding that he would not divulge into details regarding his 'kidnapping, detention, and false accusations.' (Photo: ANI)

Iran releases Lebanese businessman convicted of spying after 4 years

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

3

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

4

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

5

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham