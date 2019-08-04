Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

‘Act of cowardice,’ says Donald Trump condemning Texas mass shooting

ANI/AFP
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 9:03 am IST

Australian PM Scott Morrison also expressed condolences to families of 20 people who were killed in the shooting in El Paso, Texas.

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.
 US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people. (Photo: File)

El Paso: US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday expressed sadness and his condolences to the families of the 20 people who were killed in the "terrible and evil" shooting in El Paso, Texas.

"So terribly saddened by the senseless violence in El Paso that has taken so many innocent lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities impacted as well as the first responders. A terrible and evil attack," tweeted Scott Morrison.

The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others on Saturday.

"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured," the governor of Texas Greg Abbott said.

"We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them."

The police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

The White House has said that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting the local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon posted an Instagram message over the shooting.

"I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week," he said. "My heart aches for the community in El Paso, especially for the associates and customers at store 2201 and the families of the victims of today's tragedy. I'm praying for them and I hope you will join me."

