Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

US startup accuses Huawei executive of involvement in trade-secrets theft

REUTERS
Published : May 25, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 12:08 pm IST

Huawei said in a statement on Thursday the allegations against Xu were “groundless”.

CNEX has said in counterclaims that Huawei misappropriated its technology. (Photo: AP)
 CNEX has said in counterclaims that Huawei misappropriated its technology. (Photo: AP)

A Silicon Valley chip startup has accused a top executive of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Deputy Chairman Eric Xu, of participating in a conspiracy to steal its trade secrets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing court documents.

Huawei had filed a lawsuit in 2017, accusing CNEX Labs Inc and its co-founder Ronnie Huang, a former employee of a Huawei unit, of poaching Huawei employees and stealing Huawei’s trade secrets and intellectual property to build CNEX.

CNEX has said in counterclaims that Huawei misappropriated its technology. It had accused Huawei of enlisting a Chinese university professor working on a research project to improperly access the startup’s technology.

Huawei said in a statement on Thursday the allegations against Xu were “groundless”. CNEX did not respond to requests for comment.

Trial on the two sets of allegations is set for June 3 in the Eastern District of Texas.

In April, Judge Amos Mazzant, who is hearing the case, declined to allow further legal discovery on allegations of Xu’s involvement.

Tags: huawei, cnex, technology

Latest From Technology

South Korea’s Samsung has gained the most from Huawei’s loss, with 13 per cent more clicks on its products in the UK.

Huawei handsets draw fewer clicks after US ban

After height and weight measurements, 3D scans will be taken in everyday clothing. (Photo: ANI)

Amazon wants to 3D scan your body

Other new features include data saving mode to help you save data on video calls, and the ability to personalise video messages by adding text, emoji, or doodle.

Google Duo now lets you add up to 8 people in group video chat

Kindle is also offering special features such as custom fonts, search in Traditional Chinese, menu customisation, and more.

Amazon Kindle gets support for ebooks in Traditional Chinese

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

2

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

3

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

4

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

5

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham