Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 09:18 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Respiratory valves, other medical devices for coronavirus treatment could be 3D printed during shortage

THE ASIAN AGE | ANNIE THOMAS
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 7:34 pm IST

Companies such as HP and Indian startups could use approved design files available online to supply urgently required medical implements

A screengrab of a video on Isinnova's website shows how to fit its 3D printed Charlotte valve on to Decathlon snorkelling mask to repurpose it into an emergency respiratory mask. (Image | Isinnova.it)
 A screengrab of a video on Isinnova's website shows how to fit its 3D printed Charlotte valve on to Decathlon snorkelling mask to repurpose it into an emergency respiratory mask. (Image | Isinnova.it)

Chennai: When an Italian hospital ran out of valves used in ventilators, manufacturers in the country began 3D printing the implement and supplied it to hospitals.

Italian Engineering company Issinnova collaborated with an expert in 3D printing, research and development at manufacturing firm Lonati SpA and together reverse-engineered the design from existing valves to meet the shortage.

Lonati SpA’s Michael Faini was quoted saying by Fast Company as saying that “the company’s SLS 3D printers can print with PA12, a material that can be sanitised and used for biomedical purposes”.

In just a day, they had printed 100 valves.

Similarly in the US, printer and computer maker HP said it was looking at 3D printing plastic door adaptors, that allowed hospital workers to open doors without using their hands. The door adaptor could be pushed open with a forearm or elbow.

"We will make available any HP proprietary design files for these parts so they can be produced anywhere in the world,” HP said in a statement on March 18.

HP India could emulate its American counterpart, as could other companies and startups that have 3D printing capabilities.

Tata Motors has used 3D printing to create prototypes in its research and development facility at Pune, and could possibly help with medical implements if their 3D printers would work for the purpose.

Divide by Zero was quoted in a September 2018 Mint report as being the largest 3D printer maker in India. Perhaps, the company could collaborate with the Central or State health ministries to identify medical equipment that could soon face a shortage and come up with open source design files that can be used on their machines to print out equipment as needed.

Maker Village of the Kerala Startup Mission, a government initiative, is reported to have several 3D printers at its disposal. These machines could also be used to print medical devices and auxiliary devices.

3D printing has already been used in the medical field to produce prosthetics and surgical tools. Companies familiar with the field could reimagine existing products, like Isinnova did with the snorkelling mask. The Italian company produced an emergency ventilator mask by collaborating with Decathlon. The sports goods maker's snorkelling mask was fitted with isinnova's patented 3D-printed Charlotte valve, to suit medical purposes.

Isinnova says the prototype was tested at an Italian hospital and it would be provided to patients, subject to them consenting to use an uncertified biomedical device.

The Italian company has provided all the resources on 3D printing the Charlotte valve and how to use it to fashion an emergency ventilator mask, on its website, in a non-profit initiative.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), 3d printer, 3d printing, ventilators, medical equipment

Latest From Technology

Kashmiri health workers talk to local residents during a contact-tracing drive after the first person in the region tested positive on March 19, 2020. (Representative Image | AP)

India could soon have its own CoWin-20 app for contact tracing of people infected with COVID-19

If you're safe, you won't be sorry. That's the mantra for a good work-from-home experience.

Take these 10 essential precautions if you're working from home

Display and other issues related to mails and messages have been fixed in the iOS 13.4 update

Annoyed by the bugs on your iPhone? The latest software update available now fixes it all

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.

Join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your locality by downloading this app

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham