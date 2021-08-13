Friday, Aug 13, 2021 | Last Update : 06:52 PM IST

Windows 11 getting revamped snipping tool, calculator, mail apps

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2021, 4:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2021, 4:28 pm IST

Washington: Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out updates to the snipping tool, calculator and mail apps to match the new design changes in its Windows 11.

As per The Verge, the updates are rolling out to Windows 11 users in the Insider Preview program.

 

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel will soon be able to test new updates to the snipping tool, calculator, mail, and calendar apps. Some of the updates are minor, but all are designed to match the new visual style in Windows 11.

Microsoft is replacing the classic snipping Tool and snip & sketch apps in Windows 11 with a new snipping tool app that combines the best features of both apps. The Win + Shift + S keyboard shortcut will be the main way to take a screenshot in Windows 11, and it will activate the snipping menu with various options for selecting what content to screenshot.

Once a screenshot has been taken, the snipping tool includes edit options for cropping, annotations, and more. Microsoft is even finally adding a dark mode to the snipping tool, so it'll match your Windows 11 theme.

 

"We have added rounded corners and other adjustments to make them look and feel part of Windows 11," said Dave Grochocki, a senior program manager lead for Windows inbox apps.

The calculator app in Windows 11 is also getting some minor improvements that will let you set a separate theme to the one you're using in the rest of Windows. Microsoft has also rewritten the calculator in C#, allowing developers to contribute to its improvements over on GitHub.

Finally, Windows 11 testers can now try out one-to-one and group audio or video calling in Microsoft Teams. You can also share your screen, just as you would in the regular Microsoft Teams app.

 

These aren't the only apps that will be updated for Windows 11. Grochocki's blog post teases more to come as Microsoft looks to finalise Windows 11 in time for its likely October release.

