Facebook Messenger to get built-in bill splitting feature

ANI
Published : Dec 5, 2021, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2021, 11:18 am IST

The feature could be useful for situations like divvying up a restaurant bill with your friends or splitting a bill with roommates

The feature arrives shortly after David Marcus announced he would be leaving the company. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The feature arrives shortly after David Marcus announced he would be leaving the company. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: Facebook's parent company Meta will be introducing a built-in bill splitting feature in Facebook Messenger that it will test with users in the US beginning from next week.

According to The Verge, the feature could be useful for situations like divvying up a restaurant bill with your friends or splitting a bill with roommates.

 

With the feature, users can ask for money from people right in a group chat and see who has paid their portion of the request. They can see how it all works in a series of screenshots below from Meta.

The feature arrives shortly after David Marcus, Meta's cryptocurrency chief and former Messenger lead, announced he would be leaving the company.

Meta has also added new Group Effects, which let people on Messenger and Instagram video calls use the same augmented reality effects together, it has made with popular creators.

Three are available now, including one that makes it look like your connection is buffering created with Zach King, and one from Emma Chamberlain arrives on December 6.

 

As per The Verge, Meta recently introduced new 'soundmoji' as well. Two are inspired by Stranger Things (ahead of the new season coming out next summer) and one that plays a clip from Taylor Swift's 'Red'.

Tags: facebook
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

