US Open: Sumit Nagal goes down against Roger Federer after clinching first set

Roger Federer bounced back from a shaky start to keep a perfect record.

Sumit Nagal in action against Federer. (Photo: AFP)
New York: India's Sumit Nagal, after clinching the first set in his US Open draw debut suffered defeat against tennis great Roger Federer at the Arthur Ashe stadium from New York.

The five-time champion improved to 19-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open by beating Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the last match to finish.

There were plenty of jokes in Flushing Meadows about Federer facing an opponent whose name sounded so close to longtime rival Rafael Nadal's, but Federer wasn't laughing when the 190th-ranked qualifier from India took the first set.

But Federer soon took control to avoid losing in the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2003 French Open.

