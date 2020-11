The Argentine World Cup winning captain had undergone brain surgery earlier this month

Argentine legend Diego Maradona gestures during his first training session as coach of Mexican football club Dorados, at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico. - Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. (AFP)

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced Wednesday.

Renowned with Brazil's Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.