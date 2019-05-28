Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Delhi HC defers PIL against BCCI and IPL

ANI
Published : May 28, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 9:25 am IST

The plea which was filed by social activist Sudhir Sharma alleged that auctioning of players in the IPL is illegal and should be stopped.

The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. (Photo: AFP)
 The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League's (IPL) auction process.

The plea which was filed by social activist Sudhir Sharma alleged that auctioning of players in the IPL is illegal and should be stopped.

Cricket players are purchased and sold through bidding by corporate houses and the petition sought to scrap the auction process as that amount to illegal human trafficking and sale of human beings. Moreover, Sharma has sought direction to the government to look into serious matter related to the international human auction.

The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. Also, the plea sought an order directing to initiate an inquiry and to take action against the guilty.

After deferring the hearing, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi said that the plea will be heard on July 26.

Tags: delhi high court, board of cricket control in india (bcci), indian premier league (ipl), indian premier league
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

England captain Kane, who has not played since suffering ankle ligament damage in April, was retained by the Southgate on the day he insisted he was 'ready' for Spurs' clash with Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final. (Photo: AFP)

Harry Kane included in England's squad for Nations League finals

Australia concluded their World Cup preparation on an emphatic note, beating a struggling Sri Lanka by five wickets in their second and final warm-up game in Southampton on Monday. (Photo: AP)

'Australia's form is no fluke': Khawaja

Serena Williams’s haul started at the US Open 20 years ago but she has not won a major since she beat her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017. (Photo: AFP)

French Open: Serena Williams turns her slow start to beat Diatchenko by 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

Nadal will next meet another qualifier, German Yannick Maden. (Photo: AFP)

French Open: Nadal shows who's the boss, grabs an easy 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win vs Hanfmann

MOST POPULAR

1

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

2

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

3

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

4

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

5

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham