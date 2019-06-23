Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 07:26 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Why Bumrah became Man of the Match despite Shami’s match-ending hat-trick

THE ASIAN AGE. | CHETAN NAYAK
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 6:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 6:55 pm IST

Two of India’s bowlers stood out amongst the barrage of insane spins and yorkers- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Bumrah’s Maiden over with two wickets (Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi) half-way through the innings had cut off Afghanistan’s growing attack. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 Bumrah’s Maiden over with two wickets (Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi) half-way through the innings had cut off Afghanistan’s growing attack. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

Mumbai:  As unbeaten India’s batsmen crumbled to Afghanistan’s bowling in a shocker of an innings, a total of 224 runs was all India could manage against Naib’s men.

The combined might of Rohit Sharma, Rahul, Jadhav, Dhoni and international ODI number one batsman Kohli, could not face the bump in form that a desperate Afghan team had come with.

With a low total, all hopes of India maintaining their unbeaten tag was in the hands of the team’s bowlers. The next 50 overs, probably one of the most entertaining and edge-of-the-seat innings of the tournament so far, saw Indian bowlers take on the Afghan batsmen with full force right from the beginning.

Two of India’s bowlers stood out amongst the barrage of insane spins and yorkers- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. While the latter literally put an end to the match with four wickets at the expense of just 40 runs, it was Jasprit Bumrah who walked away with the Man of the Match title, with a modest figure of just 2/39.

However the statistics did not reveal Bumrah’s Maiden over with two wickets (Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi) half-way through the innings which had cut off Afghanistan’s growing attack and command.

When the international ODI number one bowler came on again for the 49th over, a tactic carefully planned by skipper Virat Kohli, he bowled 5 accurate yorkers, which increased the pressure on the team. The figures required for Afghanistan had come from 21 off 12 balls, to 16 in 6 balls. This created the intense pressure that Shami used to crumble Afghanistan’s last three batsmen.

The match was a 50-50 all the way till the end, until first-time world cup player Mohammad Shami dispatched Mohammad Nabi, and the next two batsmen, in a hat-trick in the last over, with India winning by a margin of just 5 runs.

Rightly justifying his tag as the number one international bowler, Bumrah cut off Afghanistan’s attacks at critical points in the match, eventually leading to their defeat.

“It’s simple. We wanted to use him smartly when the conditions allow,” said skipper Virat Kohli after the match. No wonder the skipper spoke of the bowler like he’s the best weapon in the Indian bowling arsenal, who can only be used 10 times, reserved for the most crucial points in the game.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs afghanistan, indian cricket team, afghanistan cricket team, jasprit bumrah, mohammad shami
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Indian women's hockey team (Photo: AFP)

Indian women's hockey team beat Japan 3-1 to win FIH Series Finals

Pak Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Pakistan Army Chief shows up during South Africa clash

Tahir, as always, celebrated by running around the Lord's ground with arms out like he was flying. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter)

ICC CWC'19: Tahir becomes South Africa's leading wicket-taker

The England coach Bayliss also said that the team missed Jason Roy's presence in the team. (Photo: Twitter)

'Lack of urgency cause of defeat against SL': England coach Trevor Bayliss

MOST POPULAR

1

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

2

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

3

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

4

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

5

PTron Musicbot Mini review: Tiny wonder!

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham