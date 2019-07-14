Sunday, Jul 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first

As both sides look forward to winning their maiden title, hosts England face New Zealand in a match greater than all others.

 (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES:

Overs:

Toss:

New Zealand win the toss and elect to bat first.

Also read: Key players to look forward to in England-New Zealand clash

Did you know?

English batsmen have scored seven centuries during #CWC19. That's the same as England managed in the 1987, 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 tournaments combined.

Joe Root and Kane Williamson can surpass Rohit Sharma today on total runs if they score a century today.

Pre-Match Analysis

Mumbai: As both sides look forward to winning their maiden title, hosts England face New Zealand in a match greater than all others at the World Cup 2019 final. While England are going into the challenge as a dominating side, having earned their favourites tag again after thrashing a strong Australian side in the semi-finals, the New Zealand players are certainly no pushovers.

Kane Williamson’s side have not had a perfect tournament, and have on many occasions had disappointing performances. But being an unbeaten team for a majority of their tournament run, the Kiwis’ strength exist in their adaptability. The team has managed to somehow put in just enough to get over the opposition on many occasions, including the semi-final clash against India.

Also read: ENG vs NZ; How can both teams beat each other?

Eoin Morgan boasts of great talent, with a team in which pretty much everyone can bat, he also can rely on his bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes among others. Yet, England’s batting side comprising Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be their trump card.

Williamson has openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill at his side, one of whom may be replaced by Colin Munroe. But New Zealand’s strength lies in their bowlers. With supreme control on the ball and good fielding, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Santner are threats to all the English batsmen.

Also read: ENG vs NZ; Weather and pitch report

Playing XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

SQUADS:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Sunday. (July 14)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The match can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

