ICC CWC'19: Indian fans hoping for sunshine amid the clouds ahead of Ind Pak clash

Mumbai: Indian captain leaned out of the window and looked towards the sky from the dressing room. Dark clouds were looming ahead of the match against New Zealand. The dark clouds soon poured water over the match as the game got forfeited without a single ball being bowled. Later on, Kohli at the post-match press conference said that the team was “disappointed” to not play against the table toppers.

However, the Indian fans were disgusted after the match got washed out. The fans were fuming over if the weather gods would play the same tricks during the match against Pakistan. If the same thing happened during the match against India’s arch-rivals, then the fans would have gone berserk.

This was the fourth match that has been washed out, without a single ball being bowled. After India’s emphatic victory against Australia, a few section of the Indian crowd were waiting for the metro to come out from a tunnel close to 10 pm at the Oval station. The Indian crowd was busy grooving to Punjabi songs and chants, which initiated with 'jeetega bhai..' and ended with 'Pakistan hareyga'

Meanwhile, the Pakistani cabbie showed a screenshot from his phone, which displayed 'Mahendra Singh'. The cab driver claimed that former Indian captain MS Dhoni had booked his Uber in the evening prior to match against South Africa. But his excitement did not last longer as the ride was cancelled.

The dissappointed driver even rushed to the team hotel to see if Dhoni got into another Uber. He followed Dhoni's Uber to see him and a couple of Indian players get off at the restaurant. The screenshot had become a unique souvenir for the cabbie, a memory that he would cherish for his whole life.

After splitting the points with New Zealand, Kohli was asked the customary question about the match getting cancelled. Commentator Simon Doull swiftly moved to Pakistan saying, "All the excitement and frenzy around the game could intimidate guys who are playing for the first time.

As soon as you enter the field, it’s all calm. For us, it’s about executing our skills and we’re all professionals. It’s been competitive for a while now; it’s been a marquee event and it’s an honour to be a part of such an event.”

Pakistan have showed glimpses of their forte in the World Cup by beating South Africa. However, the Indian captain was not fussed about not getting enough game time ahead of their encounter against Pakistan. “From the players’ point of view and where the teams are placed, it was better suited not to take the field when it is not safe to play.

Don’t want an injury at this stage. We’ve been playing some good cricket, we’re not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins does give you confidence. A couple of practice sessions and we should be fine. It’s only about getting game time and that should happen on Sunday.”

