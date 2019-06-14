Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Indian fans hoping for sunshine amid the clouds ahead of Ind Pak clash

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 12:33 pm IST

The dark clouds soon poured water over the match as the game got forfeited without a single ball being bowled.

However, the Indian fans were disgusted after the match got washed out. (Photo:AFP)
 However, the Indian fans were disgusted after the match got washed out. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: Indian captain leaned out of the window and looked towards the sky from the dressing room. Dark clouds were looming ahead of the match against New Zealand. The dark clouds soon poured water over the match as the game got forfeited without a single ball being bowled. Later on, Kohli at the post-match press conference said that the team was “disappointed” to not play against the table toppers.

However, the Indian fans were disgusted after the match got washed out. The fans were fuming over if the weather gods would play the same tricks during the match against Pakistan. If the same thing happened during the match against India’s arch-rivals, then the fans would have gone berserk.  

This was the fourth match that has been washed out, without a single ball being bowled. After India’s emphatic victory against Australia, a few section of the Indian crowd were waiting for the metro to come out from a tunnel close to 10 pm at the Oval station. The Indian crowd was busy grooving to Punjabi songs and chants, which initiated with 'jeetega bhai..' and ended with 'Pakistan hareyga'

Meanwhile, the Pakistani cabbie showed a screenshot from his phone, which displayed 'Mahendra Singh'. The cab driver claimed that former Indian captain MS Dhoni had booked his Uber in the evening prior to match against South Africa. But his excitement did not last longer as the ride was cancelled.

The dissappointed driver even rushed to the team hotel to see if Dhoni got into another Uber. He followed Dhoni's Uber to see him and a couple of Indian players get off at the restaurant. The screenshot had become a unique souvenir for the cabbie, a memory that he would cherish for his whole life.

After splitting the points with New Zealand, Kohli was asked the customary question about the match getting cancelled. Commentator Simon Doull swiftly moved to Pakistan saying, "All the excitement and frenzy around the game could intimidate guys who are playing for the first time.

As soon as you enter the field, it’s all calm. For us, it’s about executing our skills and we’re all professionals. It’s been competitive for a while now; it’s been a marquee event and it’s an honour to be a part of such an event.”

Pakistan have showed glimpses of their forte in the World Cup by beating South Africa. However, the Indian captain was not fussed about not getting enough game time ahead of their encounter against Pakistan. “From the players’ point of view and where the teams are placed, it was better suited not to take the field when it is not safe to play.

Don’t want an injury at this stage. We’ve been playing some good cricket, we’re not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins does give you confidence. A couple of practice sessions and we should be fine. It’s only about getting game time and that should happen on Sunday.”

The Southampton cab driver was really lucky to have Chris Gayle as his customer. Currently, Mr Universe Boss was swearing a pun that West Indies should be taken in a not-so-rich hotel while Australians must be at the Hilton. However, no special photos were clicked from that trip.

Tags: india vs new zealand, india vs pakistan, 2019 icc cricket world cup, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Iqbal, who was given a standing ovation in his farewell Test match at the Eden Gardens in 1980, is

'I believe in Imran Khan's vision, Ind-Pak can be friendly neighbours': Asif Iqbal

India is currently positioned at the third place in the standings of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the team next takes on arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

'Shikhar Dhawan will be in plaster for couple of weeks': Kohli

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

During a practice match against Australia ahead of the World Cup, West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell bowled a bouncer to Usman Khawaja which struck to his helmet and forced him to retire hurt. On the other hand, England too have good pace attack as their Jofra Archer has been in a scintillating form in the World Cup. During England's clash against South Africa, Archer's bouncer struck to Hashim Amla's head and forced him to retire hurt. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: ‘We can handle anything that is thrown at us’: Bayliss on Eng vs WI clash

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

2

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

3

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

4

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

5

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham