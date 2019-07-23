Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was originally slated for July 16 when it had a window of over an hour but had to be aborted an hour before lift-off because of a fuel leak. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter) ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayaan-2
 
Science

Chandrayaan-2 off to moon, liftoff perfect

THE ASIAN AGE. | B R SRIKANTH
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 3:04 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 3:04 am IST

Its target is a region near the moon’s mysterious south pole, where no other missions have so far explored.

India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Sriharikota: With their trademark hugs and a pat on the backs of colleagues, Indian scientists celebrated the launch of Chandrayaan-2 with the week-long delay in its 50-day journey to the moon proving a blessing in disguise. The gigantic rocket, GSLV MkIII, propelled the country’s second lunar probe 6,000 km deeper into space than originally planned on Monday afternoon.

“The mission has been successfully accomplished,” announced a scientist at the Mission Control Centre, 16 minutes and 14 seconds after the 142-foot, 700-ton rocket climbed on a plume of orange flames, before vanishing into a thick bank of clouds over the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota Range. A roaring thunder echoed across the sky after the rocket blasted off exactly at 2.43 pm.

An emotional Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, thanked his colleagues for the “beginning of a historic journey”.

Amid sustained applause from his colleagues, the team of scientists and engineers at the space agency, Dr Sivan said: “We fixed that technical snag now and Isro bounced back with flying colours!” He added that the efforts of rocketry experts paid off with the GSLV Mk-III placing Chandrayaan-2 in a better orbit than was earlier envisaged.

Dr Sivan and his colleagues, however, should wait for the big moment in early September when “Vikram”, the lander, along with the rover “Pragyan”, is expected to break off from the orbiter and gently land on the moon’s surface. In view of the delay in communicating across such far distances, the engineers and scientists at mission control centre will not be able to intervene. The lander will essentially be on autopilot, and a computer will be in charge of firing the various thrusters and steering the lander safely down.

If the rest of the mission goes as well, India will become the fourth nation — after the United States, Russia and China — to land on the moon, more than 384,000 km away. Its target is a region near the moon’s mysterious south pole, where no other missions have so far explored.

This will be a huge leap forward for India’s ambitious space programme, and scientists and defence experts everywhere are watching to see whether the country can pull it off. And, the timing of the launch could not be better. Sunday was the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 touchdown on the earth’s natural satellite, and the anniversary coverage has fanned lunar fever all around the world.

Tags: chandrayaan-2, gslv mkiii

Latest From Science

The crew of the Apollo 11, Neil Armstrong (L), commander; Michael Collins (C), module pilot; Edwin E.

Astronauts hailed as heroes 50 years after historic moon landing

The FDA lab has analysed and confirmed that Big Penis contains sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Fend off ‘Big Penis’ supplement, warns FDA

Representational image

Red wine compound may help astronauts stay strong: Study

Representational Image (Photo: AP)

Changes in Stone tools used by Mesolithic hunter-gatherers linked to climate change

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

2

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

3

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

4

Watch: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from line

5

Watch: Nigerian man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham