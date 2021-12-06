Monday, Dec 06, 2021 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

  Science   06 Dec 2021  Researchers develop chewing gum to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission
Science

Researchers develop chewing gum to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission

ANI
Published : Dec 6, 2021, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2021, 1:55 pm IST

If clinical trials prove that the gum is safe and effective, it could be given to patients whose infection status is unknown

Incubating samples obtained from nasopharyngeal swabs from COVID-positive patients with the gum showed that the ACE2 present could neutralize SARS-CoV-2 viruses. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Incubating samples obtained from nasopharyngeal swabs from COVID-positive patients with the gum showed that the ACE2 present could neutralize SARS-CoV-2 viruses. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Pennsylvania: A team of researchers has developed a chewing gum that is laced with a plant-grown protein serving as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and could reduce its transmission.

The study has been published in the 'Molecular Therapy Journal'.

 

The work, led by Henry Daniell at Penn's School of Dental Medicine and performed in collaboration with scientists at the Perelman School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine, as well as at The Wistar Institute and Fraunhofer USA, could lead to a low-cost tool in the arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the salivary glands, and we know that when someone who is infected sneezes, coughs or speaks some of that virus can be expelled and reach others," said Daniell.

"This gum offers an opportunity to neutralize the virus in the saliva, giving us a simple way to possibly cut down on a source of disease transmission," he added.

 

Vaccinations for COVID-19 have helped change the course of the pandemic but haven't stamped out transmission. Even people who are fully vaccinated can still become infected with SARS-CoV-2 and, according to recent research, can carry a viral load similar to those who are unvaccinated.

Prior to the pandemic, Daniell had been studying the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) protein in the context of treating hypertension. His lab had grown this protein, as well as many others that may have therapeutic potential, using a patented plant-based production system. By bombarding plant material with the DNA of target proteins, they coaxed plant chloroplasts to take up the DNA and begin growing the proteins. The plant material, freeze-dried and ground-up, could be used as a means of delivering the protein. This system has the potential to avoid the usual obstacles to protein drug synthesis: namely, an expensive production and purification process.

 

Daniell's past work on ACE2 proved fortuitous in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The receptor for ACE2 on human cells also happened to bind the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Other research groups had shown that injections of ACE2 could reduce viral load in people with severe infections.

Meanwhile, another line of work by Daniell and Penn Dental Medicine colleague Hyun (Michel) Koo had involved research to develop a chewing gum infused with plant-grown proteins to disrupt dental plaque. Pairing his insights about ACE2 with this technology, Daniell wondered if such a gum, infused with plant-grown ACE2 proteins, could neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in the oral cavity.

 

To find out, he reached out to Ronald Collman at Penn Medicine, a virologist and pulmonary and critical care doctor whose team, since the early stages of the pandemic, had been collecting blood, nasal swabs, saliva, and other biospecimens from COVID patients for scientific research.

"Henry contacted me and asked if we had samples to test his approach, what kind of samples would be appropriate to test, and whether we could internally validate the level of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the saliva samples," Collman said.

"That led to a cross-school collaboration building on our microbiome studies," he added.

To test the chewing gum, the team grew ACE2 in plants, paired with another compound that enabled the protein to cross mucosal barriers and facilitated binding, and incorporated the resulting plant material into cinnamon-flavoured gum tablets. Incubating samples obtained from nasopharyngeal swabs from COVID-positive patients with the gum showed that the ACE2 present could neutralize SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

 

Those initial investigations were followed by others at The Wistar Institute and Penn Vet, in which viruses, less-pathogenic than SARS-CoV-2, were modified to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The scientists observed that the gum largely prevented the viruses or viral particles from entering cells, either by blocking the ACE2 receptor on the cells or by binding directly to the spike protein.

Finally, the team exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell so dramatically to be almost undetectable.

The research team is currently working toward obtaining permission to conduct a clinical trial to evaluate whether the approach is safe and effective when tested in people infected with SARS-CoV-2.

 

"Henry's approach of making the proteins in plants and using them orally is inexpensive, hopefully scalable; it really is clever," Collman said.

Though the research is still in the early stages of development, if the clinical trials prove that the gum is safe and effective, it could be given to patients whose infection status is unknown or even for dental check-ups when masks must be removed, to reduce the likelihood of passing the virus to caregivers.

"We are already using masks and other physical barriers to reduce the chance of transmission," said Daniell.

"This gum could be used as an additional tool in that fight," he concluded.

 

Tags: covid-19 chewing gums
Location: United States, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Latest From Science

A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP/File)

Booster dose of six Covid vaccines safe, increases immunity: Lancet study

Employees pack boxes containing vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at the Serum Institute of India in Pune. (Photo: AP)

Trigger of rare blood clots linked with AstraZeneca Covid vaccine found

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a medical condition that can often occur after a viral infection. (Photo: Representational Image)

Covid long-haulers may experience abnormal breathing, chronic fatigue: Study

Passengers, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, travel on the London underground in central London. (Photo: AFP)

Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease, says WHO

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham