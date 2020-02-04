Tuesday, Feb 04, 2020 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

Science

You saw it on WhatsApp right? No, salt water is no good against coronavirus

AFP
Published : Feb 4, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2020, 2:39 pm IST

Science is frantically trying everything, including anti-HIV drugs, against the dreaded virus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that's caused by a new virus. (AP)
 This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that's caused by a new virus. (AP)

BANGKOK: As doctors scramble to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus, a potent brew of anti-retroviral and flu drugs has emerged as a possible defence against the mysterious sickness that has killed hundreds.

But the science is inconclusive on whether they are actually effective and experts say successful treatment could take years.

Here is what we know—and don’t know—about the drugs deployed against the SARS-like virus.

First, home remedies and quackery

Misinformation has proliferated online about home and traditional remedies.

A liquid made with honeysuckle and flowering plants used in traditional medicine was initially claimed to “inhibit” the virus, sparking frenzied buying in China.

But Chinese state media later sounded a more cautionary note, as researchers warned of potential side effects from the medicine.

In India, where there are three reported confirmed cases, the government has touted ancient homeopathy and Ayurveda remedies as the answer.

The jury is out on the effectiveness, and doctors still recommended that patients be treated in a hospital.

Online posts erroneously identified saline—basic salt water—as a coronavirus killer in Australia, while in Thailand social media touted that an antiseptic should be sprayed in a person’s mouth.

The antiseptic company Betadine has refuted the claim.

Why anti-retrovirals?

 Patients diagnosed with the common flu are often prescribed an antiviral drug widely known as Tamiflu.

But the seasonal flu is “very different from the Chinese coronavirus,” said Sylvie van der Werf of the Paris-based Pasteur Institute.

So far, the new coronavirus has infected tens of thousands worldwide and killed more than 420 people mostly in mainland China.

Two weeks ago Chinese doctors confirmed they had been giving anti-HIV drugs to coronavirus patients in Beijing, based on a 2004 study during the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, that showed “favourable” responses.

Used together, lopinavir and ritonavir decrease the amount of HIV cells in a patient’s blood, stripping back the virus’s ability to reproduce and attack the immune system.

Doctors have also combined the treatment with another anti-flu drug called oseltamivir, hoping the creative cocktail can sap the new coronavirus of its strength.

In Thailand, where there are 19 confirmed cases, a 71-year-old Chinese patient returned a negative test within 48 hours of being given the three drugs.

But Thai doctors cautioned the medicine needed to be given under supervision due to possible side effects or it clashing with pre-existing medications.

Does it actually work?

In short, we don’t know for sure.

The 2004 study showed anti-retrovirals used on patients with SARS had “substantial clinical benefits”, experts in China said.

But random trials on 41 coronavirus patients had “limitations”, according to the research, which was published in medical journal The Lancet on January 24.

The researchers were not able to obtain complete samples from the patients’ lower respiratory tract—which is suspected to be the target site of the new coronavirus—and there were not enough patients to verify results.

“Further studies in outpatient, primary care, or community settings are needed to get a full picture,” they wrote.

What’s big pharma doing?

Biotech firms are working on a suite of treatment options.

California-based Gilead Sciences said they are working with Chinese authorities on clinical trials to determine if remdesivir—a drug used to treat SARS—is effective against the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile three teams around the world—in China, Australia and the Pasteur Institute in France—have now succeeded in cultivating the new coronavirus in the laboratory.

That could lead to pinpointing its “Achilles’ heel” by understanding how it replicates in cells, said Christophe d’Enfert, the institute’s scientific director.

But as of now there is no specific treatment against it, World Health Organization spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said.

“More investigations and analysis of the epidemiological data is still required,” he told AFP.

So what should you do?

The best approach for the general public is to try and “stay healthy” so your immune system can offer a robust response to the threat of the virus, said Singapore’s health minister Gan Kim Yong.

But for already infected patients, hospitals must provide supportive care to prevent complications.

“Chances are if you already have underlying medical conditions... your defences are weak and your organs may already be impaired, and therefore the risk of death is higher,” he told parliament Monday.

Developing a successful solution may take months or years, he added.

Tags: coronavirus, whatsapp coronavius, ayurvedic coronavirus, salt water coronavirus, saline coronavirus, hiv retrovirals coronavirus, coronavirus drug, coronavirus cure

Latest From Science

The prototype oven which can be used in microgravity was designed and built by Nanoracks and Zero G Kitchen while the Double Tree by Hilton hotel chain supplied the raw cookie dough.

Another giant leap for mankind as astronauts bake first space cookies

Gravity is the unseen force that dominates our entire lives. (Photo: ANI)

People perceive gravity through visual cues

The scientists from UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center found that another drug, already on the market, counters that resistance and blocks cancer.

New drug-duo to fight off cancer unveiled

It could be a major breakthrough in the development of new non-opioid, non-addictive pain management strategies for patients.

First successful treatment for pain using stem cells discovered

MOST POPULAR

1

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

2

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

3

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

4

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

5

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham