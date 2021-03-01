Monday, Mar 01, 2021 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

  Science   01 Mar 2021  ISRO launches 19 satellites under new business unit
Science

ISRO launches 19 satellites under new business unit

THE ASIAN AGE. | PATHRI RAJESEKHAR
Published : Mar 1, 2021, 7:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2021, 7:35 am IST

Seventeen minutes after the launch, the rocket injected Amazonia-1 into its intended orbit

Lift-off images of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. (Image by arrangement)
  Lift-off images of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. (Image by arrangement)

NELLORE: Entering the new-age of space commerce, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched 19 satellites into space from Brazil, the USA and India with textbook precision in its first launch of the year.

This was the first dedicated mission of Isro’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector unit set up under the department of space in 2019. Sunday’s mission was under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc, a satellite ride-share and mission management provider based in Seattle.

 

The satellites were hoisted by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) rocket, which lifted off from the spaceport at Sriharikota. This was one of the longest flights of the PSLV and lasted one hour, 55 minutes and seven seconds.

The rocket carried Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 satellite, ‘Sindhu Netra’, a technology demonstrator satellite from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), 13 from the USA and four others from India, taking off from the first launch-pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at 10.24 am.

Seventeen minutes after the launch, the rocket injected Amazonia-1 into its intended orbit and in the succeeding one hour 38 minutes, released the other satellites into orbit.

 

Among these, the Satish Dhawan Sat (SDSAT) from Space Kidz India carried an engraved picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a digital copy of the Bhagavad Gita.

Congratulating his team for the precise launch of the rocket and orbiting the satellites, Isro chairman Dr K. Sivan said “India and Isro feel extremely proud and honoured to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil.”

Brazilian science and technology minister Marcos Cesar Pontes said “Amazonia-1 is an important mission for Brazil which also marks the beginning of a new era for satellite development in the country." He emphasised the importance of the partnership between India and Brazil and said they were looking forward to strengthening ties with India.

 

Narayanan G, chairman, and managing director, NSIL thanked INPE Brazil for choosing Isro and NSIL’s strength and Spaceflight Inc, USA for facilitating this mission.

Amazonia-1 is an optical earth observation satellite of Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). It will provide remote sensing data to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region and analyse diversified agriculture across Brazil.

The co-passenger satellites included four from IN-SPACe and 14 from NSIL — a commercial satellite from India and 13 from the US. Of the four satellites from IN-SPACe, three were UNITYsats designed and built as a joint development by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur, and Sri Shakti Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore.

 

Dr Sivan appreciated the efforts of the teams in building the satellites.

"These satellites were the fruition of the new space reforms announced by the government of India wherein Isro promoted and handheld the teams. I’m sure this mission will inspire other academic institutions and industries to build satellites." he said.

Tags: brazil's 637-kg amazonia-1 satellite, sindhu netra, optical earth observation satellite

Latest From Science

This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on February 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

NASA releases Mars landing video: 'Stuff of our dreams'

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

Department of Science and Technology believes feeding super massive black hole can help trace the mass of the black hole (Representational image)

Indian astronomers detect huge optical flare in one of the oldest astronomical objects

The scientists said there is a

Scientists decode how air conditioning spreads coronavirus aerosols

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham