Uddhav Thackeray springs surprise, backs cousin in ED case

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 5:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 5:59 am IST

The MNS, however, played down the statement claiming that everyone knows nothing will come out of the ‘political move’.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray sprang a surprise on Wednesday by supporting his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray in the money laundering case. He said nothing would come out of the ED inquiry.

Political experts said that Sena chief’s message indicates that his party does not support vindictive politics against Raj, who had campaigned against the BJP during Lok Sabha elections.

Raj is set to appear before the  Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in response to the central agency’s notice to him regarding a probe into IL&FS scam.

Responding to a question on the summons issued to Raj, Shiv Sena chief said, “I don’t think anything will come out of the investigation, therefore, there is no problem in waiting for the next two days.”

Reacting on Uddhav’s comment, MNS spokesperson, Sandeep Deshpande, said, “Uddhav Thackeray is a senior leader and he voiced his opinion on the issue, but everybody knows nothing will come out of this investigation.”

Political experts believe that Uddhav made this remark, as Sena leader Manohar Joshi’s son is also involved in the case. Besides, the summons is also perceived as Bharatiya Janata Party’s vindictive move against MNS chief owing to political differences.

“Uddhav’s clean chit to Raj indicates that if it is a vindictive move, Sena is not a party to it,” an expert said.

Members of All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) raise slogans during a rally on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose death issue in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

PIB tweet on death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose welcomed by nephew

Former deputy manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Gokulnath Shetty

Ex-PNB executive refuses to undergo narco test

Unmesh Joshi son of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi.

Unmesh Joshi, partner grilled for over 8 hours

The decision to refer back the proposal to the BMC administration was taken at the TA meeting held Wednesday at civic headquarters in Mumbai.

Tree Authority refers back proposal to axe 2,238 Aarey trees

