Uddhav Thackeray springs surprise, backs cousin in ED case

The MNS, however, played down the statement claiming that everyone knows nothing will come out of the ‘political move’.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray sprang a surprise on Wednesday by supporting his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray in the money laundering case. He said nothing would come out of the ED inquiry.

The MNS, however, played down the statement claiming that everyone knows nothing will come out of the ‘political move’.

Political experts said that Sena chief’s message indicates that his party does not support vindictive politics against Raj, who had campaigned against the BJP during Lok Sabha elections.

Raj is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in response to the central agency’s notice to him regarding a probe into IL&FS scam.

Responding to a question on the summons issued to Raj, Shiv Sena chief said, “I don’t think anything will come out of the investigation, therefore, there is no problem in waiting for the next two days.”

Reacting on Uddhav’s comment, MNS spokesperson, Sandeep Deshpande, said, “Uddhav Thackeray is a senior leader and he voiced his opinion on the issue, but everybody knows nothing will come out of this investigation.”

Political experts believe that Uddhav made this remark, as Sena leader Manohar Joshi’s son is also involved in the case. Besides, the summons is also perceived as Bharatiya Janata Party’s vindictive move against MNS chief owing to political differences.

“Uddhav’s clean chit to Raj indicates that if it is a vindictive move, Sena is not a party to it,” an expert said.