Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Pakistan boat seized with 200kg drugs heroin

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 22, 2019, 4:59 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 7:37 am IST

Haul was to be received by Indian vessel but Coast Guard busted op

The Indian CG’s boat and the Pakistani fishing boat.
 The Indian CG’s boat and the Pakistani fishing boat.

Mumbai: Following a hot chase in the deep sea, late Monday, the Indian Coast Guard (CG) intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast and seized 200 kilograms of heroin in 195 packets worth `600 crore.

The narcotics consignment was to be received by an Indian fishing boat. However, before the exchange, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) tipped off the CG, which foiled the deal. The crew is being questioned by the CG and other central agencies.

Officials said that after the boat was tracked down, CG ships were diverted for timely action. The Pakistani boat was identified as Al-Madina, which was moving inside Indian waters off the Jakhau coast off Gujarat.

“Soon after they spotted CG ships, Al-Madina made evasive manoeuvres to evade getting apprehended. The boat was allegedly trying to escape from Indian waters. The CG ship, however, managed to take control of the boat following a long coastal chase,” said a Coast Guard release.

The sea was rough and the crew on Al-Madina was taking advantage of the same by dumping the contraband-stuffed bags into the sea. The CG, however, succeeded in getting hold of the bags after taking the Pakistani crew into its custody.

The CG officials were carrying a drug-detection kit with them, which helped ascertain that the seized contraband was indeed heroin.

The officials are now questioning the accused crewmembers to ascertain their antecedents and their receivers from India. The investigators, which include all central agencies, are also checking other possible angles in the incident.

The CG and Ahmedabad Anti-Terrorism Squad foiled a similar smuggling attempt following a joint operation in March. The agencies had seized 100 kg of heroin then, officials said.

Tags: ahmedabad anti-terrorism squad, pakistan boat seized

Latest From Metros

World Health Organ-isation

WHO flayed for endorsing traditional Chinese cures

File photo of protesting Maratha students.

Med students withdraw stir over Maratha quota

An official, privy to the MoU, told said the past experiences of the Karnataka government would be considered while finalising the draft of the MoU. (Photo: File | representational)

Karnataka hasn’t reciprocated water-sharing gesture: Maharashtra

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders at the meeting held at the party’s office in Dadat on Tuesday. — Asian Age

BJP predicts 40-seat victory at party meet

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! SRK, Arjun, Malaika, Shahid, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham