Pakistan boat seized with 200kg drugs heroin

Haul was to be received by Indian vessel but Coast Guard busted op

Mumbai: Following a hot chase in the deep sea, late Monday, the Indian Coast Guard (CG) intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast and seized 200 kilograms of heroin in 195 packets worth `600 crore.

The narcotics consignment was to be received by an Indian fishing boat. However, before the exchange, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) tipped off the CG, which foiled the deal. The crew is being questioned by the CG and other central agencies.

Officials said that after the boat was tracked down, CG ships were diverted for timely action. The Pakistani boat was identified as Al-Madina, which was moving inside Indian waters off the Jakhau coast off Gujarat.

“Soon after they spotted CG ships, Al-Madina made evasive manoeuvres to evade getting apprehended. The boat was allegedly trying to escape from Indian waters. The CG ship, however, managed to take control of the boat following a long coastal chase,” said a Coast Guard release.

The sea was rough and the crew on Al-Madina was taking advantage of the same by dumping the contraband-stuffed bags into the sea. The CG, however, succeeded in getting hold of the bags after taking the Pakistani crew into its custody.

The CG officials were carrying a drug-detection kit with them, which helped ascertain that the seized contraband was indeed heroin.

The officials are now questioning the accused crewmembers to ascertain their antecedents and their receivers from India. The investigators, which include all central agencies, are also checking other possible angles in the incident.

The CG and Ahmedabad Anti-Terrorism Squad foiled a similar smuggling attempt following a joint operation in March. The agencies had seized 100 kg of heroin then, officials said.