Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Fire in Andheri building, 46 rescued

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 1:48 am IST

Four fire engines, one quick response vehicle, three jumbo water tankers and an ambulance were deployed to tackle the fire and aid rescue operations.

A fire broke on G+22 structure commercial building at Peninsula business park, Andheri on Monday. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)
 A fire broke on G+22 structure commercial building at Peninsula business park, Andheri on Monday. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the 22-storey Peninsula Park commercial building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri (west) around 12.45 pm on Monday. About 46 people were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the building’s fire system was in a working condition, which helped the fire brigade douse the blaze, which had been declared a level II fire, in less than 30 minutes.

Four fire engines, one quick response vehicle, three jumbo water tankers and an ambulance were deployed to tackle the fire and aid rescue operations.

“The blaze was confined in the electric duct between 6th and 12th floor of the building. The in-built fire fighting system installed in the building was in a working condition and it helped the firemen to douse the blaze immediately. The fire was extinguished in the shortest possible time and tragedy was averted. One can realise how important it is to install and also maintain the building’s fire fighting system to save lives and property,” said chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale.

As per information received by the disaster management unit, the fire broke out in an air-conditioner on the 6th floor at 12.42 pm. The blaze then spread upwards and affected the section from the 6th to 12th floor of the building near the electric duct.

Earlier, around 6 am on Sunday, one person was killed and two firemen injured after a massive fire broke in the five-storey Aaditya Arcade commercial complex at Grant Road (east). The blaze gutted the common electric duct of the building while the ground and first floor of the building were most affected.

The deputy chief fire officer said that the fire-fighting operation was difficult due to the unavailability of fire extinguishers. The level IV fire was doused after 14 hours of fire-fighting operation.

Tags: fire brigade, fire in andheri

Latest From Metros

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (Photo: File)

Hindu rashtra comment comes under Mayawati fire

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil

Is raising Article 370 issue anti-national or sinful, asks Chandrakant Patil

Dinesh ‘Nirahua’ Kumar

Top BJP leaders from Hindi belt canvass for Shiv Sena

Uddhav releases the manifesto. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Shiv Sena promises meal at Rs 10, checkup at Rs 1

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

2

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

3

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

4

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

5

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham