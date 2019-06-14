Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 05:29 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

No proof against Nana Patekar: Mumbai Police

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 4:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 4:44 am IST

The ‘B Summary’ report will absolve Acharya, Siddiqui and Sarang too of the charges.

Nana Patekar
 Nana Patekar

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Thursday informed a local court that they have no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar in the molestation case lodged against him by actress Tanushree Dutta.

In October last year Ms Dutta had filed complaint with police accusing Mr Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of their decade old movie “Horn Ok Pleasss” when the #metoo movement was in its peak in the country.

Deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya on Wednesday informed that the Suburban Oshiwara police filed a ‘B Summary’ report before a Metropolitan Magistrate in Andheri. This type of report is filed when the police do not find any evidence against the accused to file a chargesheet and seek trial. The magistrate court is yet to pass an order on the closure of the report. Before accepting or rejecting the report, it will hear arguments of all  the parties concerned.

Ms Datta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said that they would oppose the police report and even move the high court against it. He further said that the ‘B-summary’ is not the final report and they could oppose it before the court and post hearing if the court is satisfied, it could be directed to the police for reinvestigation.

Ms Dutta, in a statement issued said, “A corrupt police force and legal system is giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film industry.”

She also alleged that during the shooting of the song sequence, Mr Patekar inappropriately touched her even after she clearly mentioned that she would not perform lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Patekar and three others — choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the film's producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang — for allegedly molesting Ms Dutta on the sets of the movie. The ‘B Summary’ report will absolve Acharya, Siddiqui and Sarang too of the charges.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), but no arrest was made so far.

Ms Dutta further said that she failed to understand how the ‘B summary’ report was filed when statements of witnesses were not yet recorded. She highlighted that their witnesses had been silenced by intimidation, and fake witnesses had been put forth to weaken the case. She asked what was the rush to file a ‘B summary’ report when all of her witnesses had not even recorded their statements yet.

While Mr Patekar’s advocate Aniket Nikam welcomed the move, Mr Nikam claimed all allegations against Mr Patekar were false since the inception. “Truth has the tendency to surface no matter how much one may want to suppress it. My client is innocent and justice will be served,” he told.

Tags: tanushree dutta, nana patekar

Latest From Metros

The 5-day-old-boy who was kidnapped on Thursday.

5-day-old boy kidnapped from city’s Nair Hospital

The city recorded an AQI of 41 in the morning which falls under the “good” category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Cyclone Vayu leads to cleanest city air quality

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

WhatsApp numbers for pothole plaints

The MSRDC has followed procedure and heard all the suggestions and objections.

MSRDC to suggest changes in development plan along e-way

MOST POPULAR

1

Kedar Jadhav pleads Nottingham rain to go to Maharashtra; see video

2

David Warner gifts Man of the Match award to young fan; see video

3

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

4

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

5

First look at absolutely mind-bending Samsung Galaxy S11

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham