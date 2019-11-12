Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor may have explored last option

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 4:04 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 4:23 am IST

However, experts feel that merely staking claim is not enough and Shiv Sena has lost its chance.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
 Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai: After asking the NCP if it is wiling to form the next governemnt in Maharashtra, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may have explored his last option for governemnt formation. According to experts, if the NCP fails to provide letter of support from at least 145 MLAs and the governor comes to the conclusion that no party can form, then President’s rule shall be imposed in the state.

After the meeting with the govenor, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said the party has expressed its willingness to form the government and sought more time to garner support from other parties, which the govenor has rejected. “But we have staked claim to form the government and the governor has not rejected our claim,” he said.

However, experts feel that merely staking claim is not enough and Shiv Sena has lost its chance. Now it will have to rely on the Congress and NCP to stake claim and could join them in the government.

“It is upto the governor if he wants to invite Congress if NCP fails to satisfy him that it could form the governent. He could also call back the BJP and Sena as an alliance to form the governemnt, as both parties had contested the election as an alliance. Even NCP could inform the govenor that it will form the government along with Shiv Sena and Congress. The NCP could propose to form the government under Sena’s chief minister. But whether to accept such claim or not is governor’s disretion,” said a political observer.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, who has argued several important cases in the Bombay high court and the Supreme Court, said since the BJP and Shiv Sena have technically still not broken their alliance, the question of them forming the government jointly cannot be ruled out. He reiterated that the governor will go down the path of inviting each party to stake claim to form government.

“If none of the parties are able to form government, then the last option is the President’s rule,” Mr Desai said.

Tags: bhagat singh koshyari, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. (Photo: ANI)

Lawyers’ strike to continue in Delhi district courts

AAP leader Gopal Rai

Centre lacks intent to regularise colonies: AAP

In March 2017, Congress and NCP has burned copies of the budget in the precincts of the house for not having any mention of the loan waiver. (Representational Image)

‘Sena, NCP and Cong tried to cobble alliance in 2017’

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Arvind Sawant quits Modi Cabinet

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

2

HIFIMAN TWS600 review: Finally, an AirPods killer!

3

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three sizes, five variants

4

Check out everything new in WhatsApp beta 2.19.327

5

WhatsApp breaking basic function on recent OnePlus handsets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham