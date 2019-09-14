Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Calcutta HC annuls bail, CBI knocks at Kumar’s abode

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 3:48 am IST

The high court’s order, kept reserved after hearing of both sides’ arguments in the case ended on September 11, has left Mr Kumar in a tight spot.

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar
 Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: In a major setback to senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar, the Calcutta high court on Friday snatched away the interim protection it had granted to him from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case. It also came down heavily on the former Kolkata Police Commissioner for his high-voltage allegations against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of “targeting” him in the case.

The high court’s order, kept reserved after hearing of both sides’ arguments in the case ended on September 11, has left Mr Kumar in a tight spot. It has however come as a boost to the CBI which has been trying to prosecute him into the allegations against him of tampering evidence in the high-profile case when he headed the special investigation team (SIT) of the Mamata Banerjee government to probe the chit fund scam.

Within one and hours of the high court’s order, a two-member CBI team, armed with fresh summons, came knocking Mr Kumar's door in the afternoon at his official residence at 34 Park Street, guarded by the cops who were deployed by the Kolkata Police anticipating the central agency's arrival. They served the summons directing him to appear to face questionning at the CBI office in CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Saturday.

But the CBI could not find Mr Kumar, now the additional director general of police being the head of the criminal investigation department of the West Bengal Police, there. He is on leave, sources claimed. It is not clear if Mr Kumar would face the CBI again. The CBI could grill him in Saradha and Rose Valley scams many times in the past for his suspected role but only after the Supreme Court's order to him to cooperate with it.

This was not however the first time he went untraced when the CBI went to serve notice to him. The CBI is also not lagging behind. It has fanned out its teams across the city including the Kolkata Airport to know his whereabouts updating its every move to CBI headquarters in New Delhi. He may move the Supreme Court desperately to save himself from arrest by the CBI, sources indicated. But the scope of his fresh petition looks thin due to holidays on Saturday and Sunday at the apex court, sources added. In her order, Justice Madhumati Mitra observed that further extension of the interim protection to Mr Kumar would 'interfere' the CBI probe against Mr Kumar.

She rejected his allegations against the CBI of 'targeting' him calling them as 'unacceptable' since he collected evidence as a key SIT member for the probe.

Justice Mitra underlined that repeated questionning covers all types of investigation. Keeping the door ajar for Mr Kumar's arrest, she even ruled out of claims of damage of self-respect if anyone is arrested and kept in custody. Arrest may be required for a 'free and fair' investigation, the judge noted while pointing out that the petitioner's complaint of damage to his self-respect had no basis as questionning is necessary in any probe.

Tags: calcutta high court, saradha chit fund scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Metros

Bhaskar Jadhav

Sharad Pawar fails to halt exodus to Sena, BJP

As per the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act, 1947, every BEST worker should sign the MoU.

Kamgar Sena members to get salary hike

During the meeting, the BEST administration will be accepting a new memorandum to buy 1,000 buses. (Representational image)

BEST likely to purchase 1,000 buses on contractual basis

According to the police, Maskara was cursing his wife for having an extra marital affair and revealed his intent of killing both- his wife and her paramour.

Man walks into police station with gun, held

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham