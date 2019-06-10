Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

MHA calls for report on murder of 5 BJP workers

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
The saffron party will also take out a protest rally on June 12 from Wellington Square to Lal Bazar, the Kolkata police headquarters.

The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh at Basirhat and will also observe a ‘black day’ across the state on Monday to protest the slaughter of five of its workers, allegedly by the ruling party. Photo: AP)
Kolkata: The fatal clash between five BJP workers and a Trinamul Congress activist on Saturday evening prompted the ministry of home affairs to seek a report from the Mamata Banerjee government following a complaint by the BJP to Union home minister Amit Shah.

While the police has imposed prohibitory ord-ers across Nazot in Hatgachhi under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Internet has been suspended in the area also. The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh at Basirhat and will also observe a ‘black day’ across the state on Mon-day to protest the slaughter of five of its workers, allegedly by the ruling party.

The saffron party will also take out a protest rally on June 12 from Wellington Square to Lal Bazar, the Kolkata police headquarters. State BJP spokesperson Sayantan Basu identified the slain party workers as Pradip Mondal (36), Sukanta Mo-ndal (28), Tapan Mondal (25), Shankar Mondal (30) and Debabrata Mondal. Pradip was the BJP Ma-ndal president (SC Morcha), he said. The slain Trinamul worker was Qayyum Mollah (26).

The Trinamul and BJP workers recently asked their rivals to remove their party flags from their shops and homes, which they refused to do. Clashes broke out in the afternoon when the villagers of Bhangipara heard multiple gunshots and crude bomb explosion. Pradip and Qayyum were found dead later. Soon motorcycle-borne miscreants, carrying firearms, rods and sticks, stormed the village.

Attacking the BJP supporters’ houses, they fired at whoever stepped out, according to many villagers who also complained that the violence took place in front of the police.

On Sunday two separate delegations, each from Trinamul and BJP, visited the area amidst tension. State BJP chief and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh who led the party delegation, which included five MPs, alleged, “The Trinamul started the politics of murder.”

Countering his claims, Trinamul secretary Par-tha Chatterjee said, “Let the people see who are resorting to bloodbaths, violence and vandalism.” They neither talk of development nor take the side of Bengal. To grab power, they are disturbing law and order by killing Trinamul workers and looting their homes. Resistance will be made but peacefully. Those who provoking are unleashing bloodshed.”

Actor-turned newly-elected Trinamul MP of Basirhat Nusrat Jahan was, however, conspicuous by her absence. In a statement, she said, “Hi friends.. the matter is being taken care of and things are under control. We all must appeal for peace now. Its not a communal affair. I stand by humanity and secularity, I am praying for the family of the people who lost their lives..irrespective of which party they belong to. Humanity comes first thus I request my friends from media to co operate with us. Basirhat is a sensitive zone. But we will make sure the people there are safe and that they don’t suffer. Thanks (sic)”

In the afternoon, when the BJP delegation tried to bring the bodies of two of the deceased from the district to the city for their last rites, the police stopped them. At Malancha More on the Basanti Highway in Minakhan the police parked their vans in the middle of the road. A drama unfolded as the BJP workers built pyres with logs on the road after they failed to move ahead. Following an altercation with the police, the BJP brought back the bodies for last rites at Sandeshkhali.

