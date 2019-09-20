We must work towards ‘Naya Kashmir’, says Narendra Modi

Addressing the gathering at Nashik, Mr Modi said “We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)... hug each Kashmiri.

Nashik: Weeks after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the slogan of ‘Naya Kashmir Banana Hai’ for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering at Nashik, Mr Modi said “We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)... hug each Kashmiri. We always knew that Kashmir is ours. Now, “milkar ek naya Kashmir banana hai (we need to come together to make a new Kashmir).”

While claiming that efforts are being made to destabilise the country from across the border, Mr Modi reiterated that his government is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the people of J&K want employment and development.

“The decision to revoke provisions under Article 370 is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who was sharing the dais with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, also took a dig at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over his remarks on Pakistan.

Mr Pawar had claimed that the negative perception about Pakistan was a result of Indian propaganda. He alleged that seasoned leaders like Mr Pawar indulge in petty politics for the sake of votes.

“I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But if an experienced leader like Sharad Pawar makes such remarks, then it is a cause of concern,” he said. "Mr Pawar said he likes the neighbouring country. But state, India and the world knows where the terror factory is,” he added.

He added that the Opposition can criticise him, his government and the chief minister, but advised them against making statements that may harm the interests of the country.

Accusing the previous Congress-led Union government for the sorry state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the state has been the victim of wrong policies.