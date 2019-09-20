Friday, Sep 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

Metros, In Other Cities

We must work towards ‘Naya Kashmir’, says Narendra Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2019, 3:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2019, 3:35 am IST

Addressing the gathering at Nashik, Mr Modi said “We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)... hug each Kashmiri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Nashik: Weeks after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the slogan of ‘Naya Kashmir Banana Hai’ for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering at Nashik, Mr Modi said  “We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)... hug each Kashmiri. We always knew that Kashmir is ours. Now, “milkar ek naya Kashmir banana hai (we need to come together to make a new Kashmir).”

While claiming that efforts are being made to destabilise the country from across the border, Mr Modi reiterated that his government is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the people of J&K want employment and development.

“The decision to revoke provisions under Article 370 is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who was sharing the dais with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, also took a dig at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over his remarks on Pakistan.

Mr Pawar had claimed that the negative perception about Pakistan was a result of Indian propaganda. He alleged that seasoned leaders like Mr Pawar indulge in petty politics for the sake of votes.

“I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But if an experienced leader like Sharad Pawar makes such remarks, then it is a cause of concern,” he said. "Mr Pawar said he likes the neighbouring country. But state, India and the world knows where the terror factory is,” he added.

He added that the Opposition can criticise him, his government and the chief minister, but advised them against making statements that may harm the interests of the country.

Accusing the previous Congress-led Union government for the sorry state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the state has been the victim of wrong policies.

Tags: article 370, narendra modi

Latest From Metros

Bombay high court

Government: Can’t shift car shed to Kanjurmarg

Police personnel detain students during a protest outside Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Akshay Kumar under fire for pro-metro tweet

Sudha Bharadwaj

Evidence not enough to implicate Sudha Bharadwaj: Defence

“Under the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972, fishes and corals are also to be protected. For any project relating to the sea, a Central Marine Fisheries report is needed which the BMC has not obtained,” Mr Tandel added.

Shiv sena’s doublespeak irks fishermen

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

2

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

3

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

4

I had to train to play carrom with my right hand: 'Chhichhore' star Tushar Pandey aka Mummy

5

64MP Redmi Note 8 Pro is going to destroy competition with attractive pricing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham