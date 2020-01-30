JP Nadda irons out differences with SAD ahead of elections

Nadda drove down to Mr Badal’s residence in Delhi and was welcomed by the SAD president.

New Delhi: After weeks of hedging its bets on the Delhi Assembly polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal has finally come around to renewing its electoral alliance with the BJP with a declaration that certain “misunderstandings” between the two parties have been amicably resolved.

At a joint press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda hailed the Shiromani Akali Dal as an old and strong ally, while SAD chief Sukhbir Badal asserted theirs is not merely a political but also an “emotional alliance.”

“I am grateful to the SAD that they have decided to support the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi Assembly elections. I thank Sukhbir Badal. The SAD is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The SAD has always been at the forefront of serving the society. The strong coalition between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the SAD will remain intact,” Mr Nadda told reporters at Mr Badal’s residence.

Mr Nadda drove down to Mr Badal’s residence in Delhi and was welcomed by the SAD president. The two leaders had a long meeting before their joint press conference. “The BJP-SAD alliance is in the national interest, and is meant for Punjab, its people and the Sikhs across the country, Mr Badal said, asserting his party carder in Delhi will work for the victory of BJP candidates.

Mr Badal said the SAD had never broken their alliance with the BJP but just decided not to contest the elections. “There were some misunderstandings that have been sorted out. SAD extends full support to the BJP in the upcoming Delhi VS polls,” he later tweeted.

On January 20, the SAD had indicated that it will not contest the Delhi elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party over seat-sharing differences. Back then, the regional party also said that it cannot accept the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in its present form.

“Our stand is clear... the nation can’t be divided over religion. We will prefer to not contest the polls than change our stand. The National Register of Citizens should also not be introduced either... the nation belongs to all,” Delhi Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said at a press conference amid ongoing protests against the controversial law. The SAD has consistently maintained that Muslim migrants should not be excluded from the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act.