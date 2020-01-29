Amit Shah posts video, says govt schools in ‘miserable’ state

BJP’s seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday visited government schools.

New Delhi: Days after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended an invitation to Union home minister Amit Shah to get a first-hand account of the Delhi government-run schools, the BJP leader on Tuesday put the ball back in the AAP chief’s court by posting a video on social media on the “miserable” condition of these educational institutions.

Sharing a four-minute-long video on microblogging site Twitter, the home minister wrote: “Arvind Kejriwal ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. On Monday, eight MPs of Delhi toured different schools and saw the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of ‘revolution in education.’ Now you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi.”

Mr Shah, who also posted on Twitter a video of the visits to the schools by the BJP MPs from Delhi, was recently invited by Mr Kejriwal to see for himself the changes in the Delhi government schools after the Union minister had questioned the AAP government’s claims of educational reforms in his election meetings.

BJP’s seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday visited government schools and claimed there was lack of basic infrastructure as well as poor condition of amenities like drinking water and toilets there.

During the inspection of Delhi government’s school, the BJP MPs talked to the school’s principal, teachers, and students to assess the level of education and cleanliness of the toilet block and school premises.

Delhi BJP president and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari challenged deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia to accompany him to the schools, visited by his party MPs, along with the media persons. Mr Tiwari said that schools visited by BJP MPs, including one at Khajoori Khas in his constituency, put a question mark on the Kejriwal government’s claims.

“After the surprise inspection it has been proved once again that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is speaking a blatant lie by advertising several crore of rupees from the public’s hard earned money,” claimed the Delhi BJP in a statement.