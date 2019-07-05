Goel alleges AAP minister’s role in Hauz Qazi clash

The party has also demanded that the police treat the minors, who were involved in the incident, as adults.

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested one more person in connection with the Durga temple vandalising incident in Hauz Qazi, which was escalated following a quarrel over parking between two persons. With this, ten people, including four juveniles, have been held so far in connection with the incident.

A Delhi court sent the four juveniles to a correction home while the six majors were sent to 14 days judicial custody. A mob vandalised a temple after a fight broke out over parking of a two-wheeler at Lal Kuan area under Hauz Qazi police station on Sunday night. The market in Lal Kuan area of Hauz Qazi was opened under tight security on Thursday..

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel along with Punjabi Sufi singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans met police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday demanding action against city minister Imran Hussain for his alleged role in flaring up communal passions in Hauz Qazi area.

In a letter to lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded to treat the minors apprehended in the incident as adults. Mr Kapoor demanded that the L-G should direct the police to seek permission of the court to treat accused minors in the incident as adults.

Mr Goel alleged that Delhi minister Mr Hussain was responsible for turning a parking fight into communal tension.

The delegation submitted a memorandum and a CD to Mr Patnaik in this regard.

Mr Goel claimed that the police commissioner assured them that considering the facts, footage, and information shared by the delegation, strict action would be taken against the culprits.

“Mr Hussain deliberately gathered a mob to spread communal passion and it was only later that the stone-pelting took place at the temple. Neither the chief minister nor Mr Hussain has condemned the incident yet. In one of the videos being circulated, local people can be seen informing that they were asked by Mr Hussain to gather at the police station,” alleged Mr Goel