Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

  Life   Health  21 Jul 2021  Pandemic can have severe effect on children's mental, physical health, says doctor
Life, Health

Pandemic can have severe effect on children's mental, physical health, says doctor

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2021, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2021, 3:17 pm IST

On the impact of second wave on Children, he further said it had affected equally compared to adults

A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can have severe effects on children's mental and physical health, said Dr Praveen Kumar, Director, Department of Paediatrics, Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"Pandemic can have a severe effect on children's mental and physical health. They are confined at home for more than a year. Moreover, illnesses in the family, wage losses for parents have increased stress. Children may express psychological distress (sadness) by acting out in a different way each child behaves differently. Some may become silent while others may express anger and hyperactivity," Dr Kumar said.

 

He also cautioned that caregivers need to be patient with children and understand their emotions.

"Look for signs of stress in young children, which could be excessive worry or sadness, unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, and difficulty with attention and concentration. Families also need to support children to cope with stress and also allay their anxiety," he added.

Speaking about the effect of future waves on Children, Lady Hardinge doctor said, "COVID-19 is a new virus that has the potential to mutate. Whether the future waves will affect children more or with increased severity are speculations. People speculate that future waves may affect children more as most of the adults will be vaccinated in the next few months while we do not have any approved vaccine for children at this point in time."

 

Dr Kumar said COVID Vaccine for pregnant women and lactating mothers will protect the growing foetus and newborn against the deadly infection.

On the impact of COVID-19 second wave on Children, he further said it had affected equally compared to adults. "COVID-19 is a new virus and it affects all age groups because we do not have natural immunity against this virus. As per the NCDC/IDSP dashboard, approximately 12 per cent of infected COVID was contributed by patients less than 20 years of age."

As per Dr Kumar, recent surveys have shown similar seropositivity in children and adults. However, due to a larger number of people affected during the second wave number of infected children were also more as compared to the first wave. So far, the mortality rate in children is lower as compared to adults and is usually seen in children with comorbidities.

 

Tags: child mental health, coronavirus mental health, mental health
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Life

In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a couple walks through a park at sunset in Kansas City, Mo. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. (AP/Charlie Riedel, File)

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since World War II

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the CSMT station in Mumbai, July 19, 2021. (PTI)

Two-thirds of Indians have coronavirus antibodies, survey shows

Dermatologists in Delhi and Mumbai said these cases are very few no major skin complications have been seen in people post vaccination. (Photo: Representational)

Skin complications post vaccination reported in some people, say dermatologists

It will also help in providing monitored medical support to those patients who cannot afford treatment or cannot isolate at home due to poor housing conditions. (Representational image: AFP file)

New software developed to help identify patients requiring ventilator support: Govt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham