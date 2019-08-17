Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

Life, Health

Reversing aging of brains cells now possible?

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 11:45 am IST

Researchers reverse aging mechanism in rat brain cells.

Age-related brain stiffening has a significant impact on the function of brain stem cells. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Age-related brain stiffening has a significant impact on the function of brain stem cells. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Washington: A recent study has revealed that our brain stem cell becomes less productive as we age because of the increased brain stiffness. The research also found different ways to reverse the aged and unhealthy brain cells with a healthier one.

The study conducted at the University of Cambridge was published in the journal 'Nature'.

As our bodies age, muscles, and joints can become stiff, making everyday movement more difficult. The study emphasises the same for our brains, that age-related brain stiffening has a significant impact on the function of brain stem cells.

A multi-disciplinary research team, based at the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (University of Cambridge), studied young and old rat brains to understand the impact of age-related brain stiffening on the function of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs).

These cells are a type of brain stem cell important for maintaining normal brain function, and for the regeneration of myelin a fatty sheath that surrounds our nerves, which is damaged in multiple sclerosis (MS). The effects of age on these cells contribute to MS, but their function also declines with age in healthy people.

To determine whether the loss of function in aged OPCs was reversible, the researchers transplanted older OPCs from aged rats into the soft, spongy brains of younger animals. Remarkably, the older brain cells were rejuvenated and began to behave like the younger, more vigorous cells.

The researchers developed new materials in the lab with varying degrees of stiffness and used these to grow and study the rat brain stem cells in a controlled environment. The materials were engineered to have a similar softness to either young or old brains.

To fully understand how brain softness and stiffness influences cell behaviour, the researchers investigated Piezo1 -- a protein found on the cell surface, which informs the cell whether the surrounding environment is soft or stiff.

"We were fascinated to see that when we grew young, functioning rat brain stem cells on the stiff material, the cells became dysfunctional and lost their ability to regenerate, and in fact began to function like aged cells. What was especially interesting, however, was that when the old brain cells were grown on the soft material, they began to function like young cells, in other words, they were rejuvenated," said Dr. Kevin Chalut, one of the researchers who carried out the study.

"When we removed Piezo1 from the surface of aged brain stem cells, we were able to trick the cells into perceiving a soft surrounding environment, even when they were growing on the stiff material," explained co-author Robin Franklin

"What's more, we were able to delete Piezo1 in the OPCs within the aged rat brains, which lead to the cells becoming rejuvenated and once again able to assume their normal regenerative function," added Franklin.

This research was supported by the European Research Council, MS Society, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, The Adelson Medical Research Foundation, Medical Research Council and Wellcome.

Tags: cell behaviour, reverse aging, brain cells

Latest From Life

Melting glaciers and global warming, floods, and droughts, water issues are not just a concern for India but also for the entire world. (Representational Image)

Water shortage: Tips on rain water harvesting

Mukul Arora

Meet Mukul Arora -Ejaaz Couture, India's ace couturier for Indian wedding clothes

Maikel

Maikel becomes the most influential digital media expert in the world with his ideas

'Musician advantage' enhanced neural plasticity and executive functioning, particularly among children given formal musical instruction.(Photo: ANI)

Rhythmic movement helps in childhood development

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

2

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

3

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

4

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

5

After Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham