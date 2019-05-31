Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

BJP panchayat president found dead in Begusarai

The reason behind the gruesome killing is yet to be known.

The incident came to light when the deceased's mother came to wake him up in the morning and found him lying dead in a pool of blood. (Photo: Representational)
Begusarai: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Singh, the panchayat president and member of the BJP. The alleged crime occurred in Amror Kirtarpur village in Singhaur police station limits.

"The reason behind the gruesome killing is yet to be known. Prima facie it appears that he was hit with a hammer-like object, however, more clarity on the injuries would be confirmed by the doctors after the post-mortal examination," Manish Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Singhaur Police Station told ANI over the phone.

The incident came to light when the deceased's mother came to wake him up in the morning and found him lying dead in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law and the investigation in the matter is underway. The corpse has been sent for post-mortem.

 

